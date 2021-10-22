“He should have resigned, otherwise, he would have been driven out by the media. I think it’s unfortunate that Gruden was singled out, as I’m sure there are others from the Washington Football Team’s investigation that we don’t know anything about. There’s no equal justice in things like this — you know! It’s often who you know, or how much money you have to protect yourself.”
Sam Ballard
Registered Dietician
Stevensville
“It’s the day and age we live in. You can’t say anything about anyone and think it’s not going to be known. If that’s what Gruden believes — I certainly would not have communicated things like that.”
Desmond Brown
Construction Worker
Stevensville
“He should have resigned, otherwise, he would have been driven out by the media. I think it’s unfortunate that Gruden was singled out, as I’m sure there are others from the Washington Football Team’s investigation that we don’t know anything about. There’s no equal justice in things like this — you know! It’s often who you know, or how much money you have to protect yourself.”
Russell Harrison
Business Owner
Queenstown
“I’m not saying what he said in the emails is right, but this was taken from private emails sent to someone he trusted as far back as 2011, and not to be made public. I believe in accountability, but this could have been a learning situation for Gruden. It’s like his private thoughts are being policed.”
Pat McKim
Systems Engineer
Odenton
“If he felt that way, he should have resigned. We all need to realize, there is NO PRIVACY in today’s world! And people make allegations about other people all the time, some false, some not false.”
