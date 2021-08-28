“I constantly carry my vaccination card with me, just in case I go somewhere where I need to show it to get in. I also carry a mask with me when I go out. Most restaurants appear to be at only 50% capacity right now. There seems to be some question about how HIPAA laws and constitutionality apply to businesses requiring people to show proof of vaccination.”
“I think going into places should be based on the honor system rather than requiring people to show proof that they’re vaccinated. There is such a thing as personal privacy. I don’t think restaurants can require you show proof of vaccination due to HIPAA law. I’ve experienced that at a grocery store chain, and we decided just to go somewhere else to shop.”
“I’m all about people taking personal responsibility for themselves, however, I don’t need someone looking over my shoulder as to whether I’m fully vaccinated. If a restaurant requires that for me to come, I’m going somewhere else to eat.”
Tom Christensen
Insurance Sales
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Ted Dawson
Quality Assurance Specialist
Richmond, Virginia
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“I have no problem with it. I don’t think it’s an invasion of personal privacy to require this to enter a restaurant. The COViD virus is dangerous, and people need to understand that.”
Tim Karman
Queenstown Harbor Golf Employee
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Denise Shope
Nurse
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“I would go to a restaurant that requires that and show them my vaccination card.”
