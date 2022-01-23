“I’ve lived outside the U.S., in places like Germany where women going to the beach topless has been accepted for a longtime, and no one seems to care. Come on, I’m a breastfeeding mom. I’m tired of having to hide my body!”
“God made us distinctly different for a reason. I wouldn’t want my young granddaughters exposed to topless females to be encouraged to expose themselves that way. It’s exploitation and harmful to women, not helpful. Enough already, knock it off!”
“I think our government has much more important things to focus their attention on than this. If people want to go topless in their backyards or some other private place, that’s their personal decision. Ocean City is a family beach.”
Stephanie Cina
Program Analyst
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Ocean City is a family vacation spot. I think going topless there on the beaches would be inappropriate for a family environment.”
Morgan Dodge
Student
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Ocean City is a public beach. I think it would be the wrong place to do that. It would discourage families from going there by making some people feel uncomfortable. It would be a distraction.”
Darwyn Inselman
Student
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Lucy Kruse
Retired FFA/Community
Volunteer
Chester
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
