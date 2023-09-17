CAMBRIDGE — Considering the progress Cambridge Waterfront Development has made on Cambridge Harbor since January, Executive Director Matt Leonard said CWDI couldn’t wait until the end of the year to issue an annual report.
“We may still do an annual report for 2023, but we felt like if we waited, it would just be too unwieldy,” Leonard said.
In late August, the private nonprofit released a 2023 mid-year report to the community which detailed what the group has done so far and what it plans to do moving forward.
MID-YEAR REPORT
According to the report, since January, CWDI has opened an office in downtown Cambridge, launched a website and secured funding for and started designing the public spaces on the harbor.
Leonard said he expects the designing to be complete by the first quarter of 2024, if not by the end of 2023.
Leonard also expects to break ground on the Cambridge Harbor Promenade, a multi-lane trail that will line the riverfront, in the first quarter of 2024. He said CWDI received $2.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the promenade’s construction.
CWDI has been working to increase its number of “mission-critical partnerships.” Leonard said these partnerships include designers, development consultants and finance consultants.
“They’ve done a great job of helping us advance all of these other goals and advance the project,” he said.
CWDI is starting to work with other partners, as well — like investors, developers and contractors. Some partnerships, such as developers for the mixed-use residential spaces, have not fully formed yet because it isn’t time.
“We still have this nice list of other potential partners that we can call, and who we do call, just to keep them up to speed” Leonard said.
THE BIG PICTURE
Once development of the public infrastructure has begun, Leonard said developers can begin to build. He estimates the majority of the project will be complete in five or six years.
“If things fall into place,” he said. “That is not always how things work in the development world.”
The project will include creating public spaces like a promenade and parks, a boutique hotel that has a restaurant and bar and residential and mixed-use spaces.
Leonard said the goal for the entire project is somewhere between five and 10 years from now.
But the vision for this project is decades old.
“The community started this concept back in the ‘90s,” said Leonard, who has been with CWDI since January 2022.
With news in 2018 of the closing of the former Dorchester General Hospital, Leonard said the city, county and state understood they had an opportunity to realize this vision for Cambridge Harbor. In 2018, CWDI was established as a private nonprofit chartered to a public mission.
COMMUNITY FIRST
Leonard said residents can rest assured that seven acres of the harbor site will remain public spaces. He called it “a promise we will keep.”
“CWDI takes extremely seriously, close to the heart, that this is a community-first development,” he said. “We will make sure that there is a 3½-acre public park, an expanded and activated beach, a promenade all the way around.”
CWDI plans to launch a Facebook page this month to reach more people with its vision.
“It [also] directs them to our website where they can get some more in depth information” Leonard said. “My contact information is there. They can call me or email me or text me or whatever.”
Leonard said he is proud of the nonprofit’s outreach and communication. He said the group has been sending out more press releases, doing more interviews and getting out into the community.
Chuck McFadden, president of the Cambridge Association of Neighborhoods, said residents really want to know which developers and businesses will be on the harbor. McFadden acknowledged that Leonard isn’t ready to share a lot of that information because things aren’t finalized.
McFadden said some residents feel that more of the project should be complete by now.
“People have the expectation that it should be further along than it is,” he said, adding that it’s hard for him to make that evaluation because he is not an expert in this area.
When it comes to relationships with local governments, Leonard said he sends the city and county general project information every two weeks or so. Of CWDI’s seven-member board, three members were appointed by the city and two were appointed by the county.
Cambridge City Manager Tom Carroll said that communication between CWDI and the city has not been enough.
“Candidly, I feel like the communication to the commissioners of Cambridge has been very inadequate,” he said
Carroll said he appreciated CWDI publishing the mid-year report.
“I appreciate having this information made public,” he said. “I continue to have a number of questions, and I’m looking forward to finding out more about their plans.”
Carroll said that, having spent 27 years in local governments and having been a part of two major economic development projects, he has concerns about the financial feasibility of CWDI’s plan.
The city has invited CWDI for an executive joint work session, closed to the public, on Monday, Sept. 18. Leonard said he will go over the community report “in greater detail” at the meeting.
“Some confidential information that we can’t share with the general public,” Leonard said. “More detailed information about some of the business deals we’re working on and where they may have a role in helping as a partner.”
Leonard added that CWDI is excited for the meeting and said that while he has spoken with elected officials individually, “it’s nice to have them all in one place at the same time.”
Carroll said he hopes the meeting will improve communication and transparency.
THE YMCA
Although the YMCA of the Chesapeake sent a letter to the City of Cambridge saying it would not enter any agreements to “sell or convey” its 201 Talbot Ave. location until the end of 2023, a design for a new YMCA facility was included in CWDI’s mid-year report.
At city Planning and Zoning Commission meetings, many residents have expressed concerns about the YMCA moving and the fate of its current location.
Leonard attended a Cambridge Association of Neighborhoods meeting Sept. 7 to talk about the mid-year report with residents. McFadden, CAN’s president, said the presentation touched on different aspects of the project.
McFadden said that most people who attended the meeting were interested in getting details on the YMCA. He said there was some “pushback” at the meeting from residents who do not want the YMCA to move to the waterfront.
According to CWDI’s mid-year report, if the YMCA were to move to Cambridge Harbor, it would bring in 30 new full-time equivalent jobs and the YMCA of the Chesapeake would relocate its corporate headquarters there.
Leonard said no agreements have been made with the YMCA and added that there haven’t been any recent “deep discussions” between CWDI and the YMCA.
Leonard said the YMCA was included in the mid-year report because it had responded to CWDI’s request for expressions of interest. He said CWDI thinks the YMCA could “provide some benefit” to Cambridge Harbor.
When CWDI did speak with the YMCA about the possibility of moving its facility, Leonard said there were talks of trading properties.
“No developer, even nonprofit entities like the YMCA, gets land for free at Cambridge Harbor,” Leonard said. “We can’t do that ... So we need to have some value in return. And one thing that was mentioned was we could trade properties.”
Leonard said that, in this case, in exchange for building on the Cambridge Harbor site, CWDI would take the 201 Talbot Ave. property from the YMCA and develop residential properties on the land “in a nonprofit fashion.”
While this has been discussed as an option, Leonard said there have been no deals or agreements made.
“We can talk about a deal if that time ever comes,” he said.
SELF-SUSTAINABLE
By 2025, CWDI expects it will no longer need public funds to operate Cambridge Harbor.
“Based on our funding and financing models, sometime by 2025 we will no longer have to take public funds to operate,” Leonard said. “We still need public funds to help us with the capital projects.”
Leonard said that in order to “really serve the community’s vision,” Cambridge Harbor can’t just be built, there needs to be a model in place to sustain and manage the public spaces.
This model, Leonard said, would have the harbor’s private developers and property owners contribute funds to a “general pot of money” to be used for maintaining and improving public spaces.
“Because those public spaces benefit them to a great extent,” Leonard said.
Leonard is optimistic about this model working for Cambridge Harbor.
“We are very fortunate to have found developers, development entities — those organizations with ideas and plans — that do believe in the community aspect of what we do,” he said.
