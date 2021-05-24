ANNAPOLIS — Memorial Day weekend is approaching — including heavy traffic crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
The Maryland Transportation Authority expects delays at the Bay Bridge and along the Route 50 corridor headed eastbound towards Ocean City and other beaches Thursday, May 27, through Saturday, May 29.
The state agency expects heavy westbound traffic headed back over the Bay on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31.
The holiday weekend is projected to bring more visitors to the Shore with both Maryland and Delaware lifting their mask mandates and easing other COVID restrictions. Restaurants, bars and shops can still impose their own mask rules on customers and staff — though many are easing mask mandates for customers.
Heavy holiday traffic will be welcomed by restaurants, shops and tourist destinations hoping to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. But it will also likely mean heavy traffic from the bridge and Bay to the beaches and ocean.
MDTA encourages motorists to try to travel during off-peak hours in order to avoid congestion and delays on the bridge and headed to and from the beach.
According to MDTA, the best times to travel the Bay Bridge during the holiday weekend include:
* Thursday, May 27 – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
* Friday, May 28 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
* Saturday, May 29 – before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
* Sunday, May 30 – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
* Memorial Day Monday, May 31 – before 8 a.m. and after 11 p.m.
The state agency oversees the bridge and will implement two-way operations to alleviate eastbound delays weather and find permitting. MDTA offers 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information at 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726), Baybridge.com or via twitter.com/TheMDTA.
