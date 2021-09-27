EASTON — Whole Note Coffee officially closed its doors on Sept. 24, just two years after the quaint coffee shop opened in downtown Easton.
The owners, Casey Kerins and Jesse McCue-Gomes, closed the shop for good at 1 p.m. on Friday. The couple shut the doors because their rental lease was up — and the future of the business was too uncertain to keep running.
Kerins and McCue-Gomes cited the pandemic as the main factor for choosing not to renew the lease. COVID-19 has hampered many small businesses across the country.
The wife and husband duo, who founded the store together to realize their dream of opening a coffee shop, served their last few customers before saying goodbye to a community that loved the store for its wide variety of craft coffee brews and its relaxed indoor setting.
”I was what you would call a ‘gentle’ customer, but loved what they were doing,” said Kate Richards, of Tilghman Island, when reached over Facebook. “I walked there from work quite a bit last winter when the world was all covid weird. It’s a bit sad that they (and so many other small businesses) were faced with a pandemic right at their start up.”
McCue-Gomes said he and his wife will also miss serving their many customers on The Shore. The Facebook page for Whole Note Coffee has well over 1,000 followers.
“The thing I will miss most is giving the people of Easton what I consider high quality, craft coffee,” said McCue-Gomes in a written response. “I really love talking about coffee and there have been plenty of opportunities to do that with customers to not only make sure their coffee at the shop taste great, but also at home.”
Whole Note Coffee opened in late 2019, just before the pandemic hit in March 2020. Kerins had “always wanted to open a shop on The Shore” where she had grown up, said McCue-Gomes.
“Opening a coffee shop was definitely always a part of the bigger dream we had to serve the community,” he said. “We’ve always been community focused, and always will be even after we close our doors.”
The coffee shop located off South Washington Street was not the first to open up in downtown Easton, but it immediately attracted a loyal base and became a popular destination because of its homey atmosphere.
At first, McCue-Gomes said business was extremely good. The shop was growing almost 20% every month, and Whole Note Coffee was serving hundreds of customers a week.
Popular items at the coffee joint included chai latte and the brown sugar spice latte, a unique mixture of cardamom syrup, brown sugar, espresso and milk with a topping of cinnamon, either hot or cold.
McCue-Gomes and his wife ran the shop with the help of one full-time employee and one part-time employee.
During the pandemic, the biggest challenge was “the onus put on businesses to make decisions on their own during the pandemic with little to no help,” McCue-Gomes explained. This year, the rental lease on the building was up, so Kerins and McCue-Gomes knew they had to make a decision.
While the owners realize they could have kept the store open, they were questioning whether it was worth it.
“We had to choose between the uncertainty of how the world is trending currently or sign a lease for five more years,” he said. “Running your own business isn’t easy and we knew that from the get go, but running it during a pandemic was what really took the heart and soul out of it.”
On Sept. 11, the business owners announced they were closing via a Facebook post, which got 91 reactions from the community.
The couple are moving back to Pennsylvania, where they were married in 2018. Kerins landed a job at a community college, while McCue-Gomes will work remotely for Open Seas Coffee in Stevensville as the shop’s wholesale director.
McCue-Gomes said he is excited for his future, but will greatly miss the Easton community.
“Another thing I will miss is being that place where people could escape from their everyday world,” he said. “It’s not only about the cup of coffee but the atmosphere you give to people. I wanted people to leave happier than they were before they came in.”
