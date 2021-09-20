ANNAPOLIS — The flu has been almost non-existent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dramatically down flu cases, hospitalizations and deaths are a stark contrast to the coronavirus numbers which have again increased this summer.
“Last year, we basically did not have a flu season, ‘’ said Dr. Cliff Mitchell, director of the environmental health bureau with the Maryland Department of Health.
Public health officials, including Mitchell, say there could be more flu cases this year and into 2022 with more of the economy and social life opened up (including schools and universities back in classrooms, more employees back in workplaces and fans at sporting events and concerts) after pandemic shutdowns.
The inverse relationship between the flu and COVID is statistically undeniable.
There have been just over 2,300 positive flu tests and one pediatric flu death reported nationally since September 2020, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control data through Sept. 11.
That is compared to 199 flu deaths among children in the 2019-2020 flu season. The CDC reported an estimated 38 million flu cases in the 2019-2020 influenza season along with 22,000 total deaths and 400,000 hospitalizations.
The Journal of the American Medical Association reported 748 flu deaths in the U.S. during the 2020-21 flu season during the pandemic. There were 34,200 flu deaths in the U.S. during the 2018-2019.
Mitchell said the wearing of face masks, social distancing and other COVID measures could have helped reduced spread of the flu during the pandemic.
He also said influenza symptoms often mirror those of the coronavirus. “The symptoms can be very similar,” he told The Star Democrat.
In Maryland, there were four reported flu deaths and 77 hospitalizations attributed statewide between Oct. 1, 2020 and June 1, 2021, according to MDH.
On the COVID front, Maryland has seen 520,236 total cases, 10,035 deaths and 47,668 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus during the pandemic, according to MDH.
There have been more than 672,700 deaths attributed to COVID in the U.S. during the pandemic. The CDC reports more than 42 million cases of COVID nationally since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The number of U.S. COVID deaths is poised to surpass the number deaths attributed to the 675,000 deaths linked to the Spanish flu in 1918.
One factor at play with lower flu cases could be a broader trend of patients avoiding trips to the doctor’s office, urgent care centers and emergency rooms because of worries they will contract COVID. That trend has played out in other health care arenas with patients putting off elective surgeries and other visits to the doctor during the pandemic.
That has put strains on the $3.8 trillion U.S. health care industry and hospitals. There were more than 16.5 million workers in the health care industry in February 2020 before the COVID pandemic, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The health care industry currently employs 15.98 million workers in the U.S., according to BLS. That equates to 524,000 fewer health care jobs nationally despite all the COVID strains on ICU units and ERs.
Mitchell said it is important for patients to seek treatment for both the flu and COVID.
“It is important to get those symptoms checked out. We have the ability to diagnose and treat both of these conditions,” he said.
MDH also encourages flu vaccines along with COVID vaccinations with Mitchell noting fewer flu cases in emergency rooms and intensive care units frees up that capacity for severe cases of COVID.
The CDC says that flu and COVID vaccines can be given to patients at the same time.
