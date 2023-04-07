EASTON — Entering into another run for mayor of Easton, incumbent Mayor Robert Willey’s aspiration to keep working on projects to better the lives of town residents is backed up by over 30 years of service.
A lifelong Eastern Shore resident, Willey graduated from Easton High School in 1959. Two years later, he began working at Waverly Press, focusing on warehousing, fulfillment, environmental issues and distribution. Willey also married his wife Betsy in 1961, and the couple raised their three children in Easton.
Willey was elected to the Easton Town Council in 1991 and served as a council member for six years before being elected council president for another six years. He was elected as Easton’s mayor in 2003 and has served at the helm of the town since then.
When asked why he was running for mayor again, Willey shared a desire to keep working for the town.
“I really would like to have another shot at some of the projects we have on the table,” he said, explaining that several years ago, he’d started keeping a list of just over 50 projects the town was working on, scratching them off as they progressed.
“And with all we’ve done and all we’ve accomplished, I still have 61 projects on the list,” he said. “So it’s a growing area, and if you look around, you can just see that we’ve got things going on — we try to be first class.”
Speaking on finances, Willey said the town will face issues living within its means from its pre-pandemic budget. After receiving pandemic funding from the federal government, Easton’s budget ballooned from about $25 million to $37 million, he said.
Realistically, the town’s budget should be in the $24 million to $26 million range to maintain current service levels for town residents and to keep police officer pay scales on par with other towns so Easton doesn’t lose trained officers, he said. However, he also acknowledged the rising costs for insurance, pensions and salaries for town employees.
“You spend your dollars wisely and hopefully they bear fruit, but it’s going to be tough,” he said.
“We’re not going to get another $16 million from the feds this year, so we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to close that gap a little,” he continued.
Maintaining town public works employees as opposed to using subcontractors, along with further supporting parks and recreation projects, are two specific budget items Willey wants to see continued funding for. He expressed support for the Easton Woodland Park on Oxford Road and Easton Point Park, along with providing more several neighborhood parks.
Planning for and bettering those parks is also a collaborative effort with the Talbot County government. The town and county governments have worked together on the two projects through discussion and funding.
“It’s not us against them, it’s us and them together on these projects,” he said of relations with the county.
Moving on to address the lack of affordable housing in Easton, Willey recalled the town council’s approach to the issue in years past involved trying to stabilize neighborhoods with homeownership. The town found that many were living in their own homes, but the houses were in need of repair and owners were unable to afford those fixes.
“So with cooperation from some developers who were building in town, we were able to set up a fund to give out low-cost loans to allow them to get these repairs done and keep the houses intact in the neighborhoods and keep the people in the neighborhoods.
The town has required developers to provide money to the town’s affordable housing fund to allow the town to build new houses or have the developers build the houses for the town as part of their contribution — a plan that’s worked to some extent, he said.
Willey also acknowledged federal funds coming into the town to restore a home in The Hill neighborhood, but said that only building several houses a year “isn’t going to do it.”
“I’m not so sure that single-family homes are going to be the answer … we might be looking at more multi-level homes, townhouses, condos or something of that nature,” he said. “There’s just not enough property to build everybody a house with a yard and grass to cut and complain about and so forth.”
However, with several large scale planned unit developments getting underway in Easton, Willey said traffic concerns are important to consider.
“But boy, we’ve got a town that you just can’t do a whole lot with some of the streets,” he said, pointing out widening roads as a major issue.
Willey highlighted certain spots where the town is working to alleviate issues, including a traffic signal at Route 322 and Glenwood Avenue and computerized parking meters in downtown parking lots. But, more work remains to be done with some of the older roads running through town, such as adding acceleration and deceleration lanes and proper signage and signals to Route 328, he said.
Speaking about economic development in Easton, Willey said the town has to talk about what they want to see. He believes the focus of this should be manufacturing-type businesses that tend to pay higher wages and provide additional amenities.
“If you’re going to bring people in for a manufacturing facility, they’ve got to have somewhere to eat, they’ve got to have somewhere to shop, they’ve got to have homes,” he said.
“Everything sort of centers back to that housing issue, it really does,” he said. “But no matter what the project is, it’s almost like a spider: you’ve got the spider body and then you’ve got all these little legs hanging out that’ve all got to be addressed to get things done.”
Willey also highlighted Easton Utilities as a major driver of economic development in Talbot County and the Town of Easton: “If you’re going to do anything of size or importance or benefits, Easton Utilities has got to figure into it.”
Additionally, Willey highlighted the revamp of the town’s economic development commission, saying the organization has done well in bringing events into Easton and creating the funding necessary to host the events.
The economic development commission has worked to monitor the pulse of the business community in regards to things that are going well and things that aren’t going as well, along with what improvements are needed, he said.
Aside from housing, parks and recreation, economic development and public safety, Willey also hopes to prioritize long-range planning for the town with the comprehensive plan update, as well as infrastructure and transportation planning. Bringing more practitioners to the community with the new regional medical center on U.S. Route 50 is another weighty issue.
On a similar note to public health and safety, Willey said the town had a very talented police force, though he noted the department has a lot of younger officers. He said the department is working to keep older officers for mentoring and training, along with keeping competitive wages to retain talent.
Willey, a longtime member of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, said he didn’t think there was a better volunteer department anywhere else. He highlighted the town’s willingness to keep the department well equipped with trucks and the new training ground on Mistletoe Drive.
Concluding his remarks, Willey noted Easton’s large number of volunteers willing to pitch in and make the town better through hard work as a significant asset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.