DENTON — Dr. Robert W. Willoughby has been named Caroline Count Public Schools supervisor of Human Resources, effective July 1. In a restructuring of the HR office, Debbie Siachos has assumed the duties of coordinator of Human Resources, also effective July 1.
Willoughby has served as a supervisor of Instruction since 2020, overseeing Social Studies, World Languages, Financial Literacy, Policy Development and Athletics. He began his career with Caroline County Public Schools as a Social Studies teacher at Colonel Richardson High School in 2002. In 2011, he was appointed assistant principal at Lockerman Middle School, followed by a move to North Caroline High School in 2015, also as assistant principal. He was subsequently appointed principal at Colonel Richardson Middle School in 2017, where he served until transferring to the Central Office.
Willoughby is a graduate of Colonel Richardson High School. He attended college at Washington College and North Central University earning a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science, a Master of Arts in History, and a Master of Education in Athletic Administration. He holds a Doctorate of Public Administration from West Chester University. Willoughby served six years on the Governor’s P-20 Leadership Council and in leadership roles with the Administrators and Supervisors Association of Caroline County.
