DENTON — Monday, Dec. 5, was Doncella Wilson’s last meeting as a Denton Town Council member as her term expires at the end of the year.
Mayor Abigail McNinch thanked Wilson for her service to the town and said it was a pleasure to have worked with her. The other council members echoed her sentiments.
Wilson said a few words, then everyone in the room clapped to express their appreciation.
Francis “Frank” Joseph Taylor III will take office replacing Wilson on Jan. 1.
Taylor was the only candidate to file for the seat, so, as outlined in Section 5C-10 of the Town Charter, he was certified as elected by the Denton Board of Supervisors of Elections on Oct. 12 and the Nov. 8 election was canceled.
Taylor’s term on the council runs from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2027.
The next council meeting will be Jan. 5. Items for agenda consideration should be presented by noon Dec. 23 to the Denton Town Office.
Citizens will notice a few changes to town meetings in the new year after the Council passed an amended version of Ordinance No. 736, changing the meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6. The new ordinance also changes the time to submit documents from agenda from 24 business hours to 10 business days; those documents should go to the town administrator, who will give copies to Council not less than five days before meeting.
The ordinance also changes the order of items on the agenda, moving reports down the list to follow new business. And it changes the time an individual can address the Council during public comment from 10 minutes to five minutes.
