GOLDEN HILL — The results of the 76th Annual National Outdoor Show on Feb. 24 and 25 at South Dorchester School in Golden Hill:
Miss Outdoors Pageant
Skye Adshead
Jaloni Watson
Katelyn Masden
Miss Congeniality — Katelyn Masden
Talent — Skye Adshead
Little Miss Outdoors Pageant
McKenna Mowbray
Erica Collison
Wynslowe “Winnie” Scheele
Little Mister Outdoors
Juan “Juancho” Manual Ferrer Colin
Ryker Collison
Bentley Aaron
Photo Contest
Aubree Firzhugh
Reid Hayden
Michaela Gambrill
Venison Cooking Contest
Michael Petrozzello
Makenzie Yinger
Carrie Hayden
Duck Calling
Beginner duck with a call
Vance Price III
Adrian Guzman
Beginner duck without a call
Vance Price III
Junior duck with a call
Drew Larrimore
Jacob Conn
Senior duck with a call
Justin Culver
John Casey
David Bloodsworth
Senior duck without a call
John Taylor
Colton Holliday
Goose Calling
Beginner goose with a call
Vance Price II
Beginner goose without a call
Vance Price III
Junior goose with a call
Drew Larrimore
Nathan Warfield
Jacob Conn
Junior goose without a call
Nathan Warfield
Senior goose with a call
Andy Wayson
Justin Cullver
John Taylor
Senior goose without a call
John Taylor
Tyler Thompson
Colton Holliday
Turkey Calling
Junior turkey without a call
Jacob Conn
Senior turkey with a call
Al Dager
John Casey
Justin Culver
Senior turkey without a call
Bobby Heim
Josh Taylor
Trap Setting
Junior — Leland Basil
Senior — Phoenix “Buzz” Spicer
Raccoon Skinning
Junior — Leland Basil
Senior — Mike Haas
Trot Line Baiting
Will Watkins
Oyster Shucking
Patty Lake
Cody Paul
MUSKRAT SKINNING
Old Timers
Bruce Abbott
Former Dorchester County champions
Ronnie Robbins
Girls beginner
MaKenzie Yinger
Kinsley Aaron
Boys beginner
E. Owen Jones
Women’s beginner
Brittany Brittingham
Men’s beginner
Justin Aaron
Brian Droneberger
Alex Droneberger
International World Championship Muskrat Skinning
Men’s Junior
Jacob Perry
Wyatt Abbott
Women’s
Dakota Abbott
Shelia Abbott
Brenda Abbott
Andrea Hoopes
Rhonda Aaron
Men’s
TJ Abbot
Dusty Flowers
Elihu “JR” Abbott
Mark Flowers Jr.
Christopher Moody
