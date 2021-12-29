FEDRALSBURG — Winners have been announced in the 2021 Federalsburg Christmas Parade, “A Story Book Christmas,” sponsored by the Federalsburg Lions Club.
Committee’s Award – Best Appearing Unit in Parade: North Dorchester Middle School Dance Group
High School Marching Bands
First Place: Cambridge-South Dorchester
Second Place: North Dorchester
Antiques/Classic Cars
Best Antique in parade: Bill Towers
Oldest Antique: Anthony Casey
Best Antique Car – First Place: Anthony Casey
Best Antique Car – Second Place: Frank Adams
Best Classic Car – First Place: Ken Abbott
Best Classic Car – Second Place: Bobby Robertson
Floats
Commercial Float – First Place: Lywood Electric Inc.
Commercial Float – Second Place: Win Transport Inc.
Commercial Float Third Place: Dorchester Dumpin
Non-Commercial Float – First Place: Angel Perez Citizen Of The Year
Non-Commercial Float – Second Place Lady Wildcats Soccer
Non-Commercial Float – Third Place: Vfw Post 5246
Marching Groups – Non Performing
First Place: Cub Scout Pack 137
Second Place: CRHS Navy ROTC Students
Marching Groups – Performing
First Place North Dorchester Middle School Dance Team
Second Place: North Dorchester Middle School Pom Pom Team
Horse Group
First Place: Maryland Rough Riders
Motorized Vehicle Clubs
First Place: Grwwa Goldwing Riders Motorcycle Club
Second Place: Mopar Mobb Car Club
Queen Competition
Big Miss – First Place: Katelyn Bradley
Jr Miss – First Place: Ashlee Kapela
Best Commercial Entry
First Place: Bartenfelder Farms
Second Place: Lywood Electric
Best Antique Tractor
First Place: Bill Towers
Second Place: Austin Eckeard
Best Decorated Golf Cart:
First Place: Jim Thomas
Best Decorated Farm Equipment
First Place: Bill Towers
Second Place: Eastern Shore Threshermans
Fire Company Competition
Best Overall Appearing Company: Bridgeville Vol Fire Company
Best Appearing Piece Of Equipment: Carlisle Fire Company
Traveled Farthest Distance: Betterton Vol Fire Company
Best Pumper – First Place: Seaford Vol Fire Co.
Best Pumper – Second Place: Hurlock Vol Fire Co.
Best Ambulance – First Place: Preston Vol Fire Co
Best Ambulance – Second Place: Secretary Vol Fire Co.
Best Tanker – First Place: Tilghman Island Vol Fire Co.
Best Tanker—Second Place Cordova Vol Fire Co.
Best Brush Truck – First Place Bridgeville Vol Fire Co.
Best Brush Truck – Second Place: Secretary Vol Fire Co.
Best Tower/Ladder Truck – First Place: Seaford Vol Fire Co.
Best Tower/Ladder Truck – Second Place: Hurlock Vol Fire Co.
Best Rescue/Command – First Place: Bridgeville Vol Fire Co.
Best Rescue/Command – Second Place: Preston Vol Fire Co.
