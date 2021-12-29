FEDRALSBURG — Winners have been announced in the 2021 Federalsburg Christmas Parade, “A Story Book Christmas,” sponsored by the Federalsburg Lions Club.

Committee’s Award – Best Appearing Unit in Parade: North Dorchester Middle School Dance Group

High School Marching Bands

First Place: Cambridge-South Dorchester

Second Place: North Dorchester

Antiques/Classic Cars

Best Antique in parade: Bill Towers

Oldest Antique: Anthony Casey

Best Antique Car – First Place: Anthony Casey

Best Antique Car – Second Place: Frank Adams

Best Classic Car – First Place: Ken Abbott

Best Classic Car – Second Place: Bobby Robertson

Floats

Commercial Float – First Place: Lywood Electric Inc.

Commercial Float – Second Place: Win Transport Inc.

Commercial Float Third Place: Dorchester Dumpin

Non-Commercial Float – First Place: Angel Perez Citizen Of The Year

Non-Commercial Float – Second Place Lady Wildcats Soccer

Non-Commercial Float – Third Place: Vfw Post 5246

Marching Groups – Non Performing

First Place: Cub Scout Pack 137

Second Place: CRHS Navy ROTC Students

Marching Groups – Performing

First Place North Dorchester Middle School Dance Team

Second Place: North Dorchester Middle School Pom Pom Team

Horse Group

First Place: Maryland Rough Riders

Motorized Vehicle Clubs

First Place: Grwwa Goldwing Riders Motorcycle Club

Second Place: Mopar Mobb Car Club

Queen Competition

Big Miss – First Place: Katelyn Bradley

Jr Miss – First Place: Ashlee Kapela

Best Commercial Entry

First Place: Bartenfelder Farms

Second Place: Lywood Electric

Best Antique Tractor

First Place: Bill Towers

Second Place: Austin Eckeard

Best Decorated Golf Cart:

First Place: Jim Thomas

Best Decorated Farm Equipment

First Place: Bill Towers

Second Place: Eastern Shore Threshermans

Fire Company Competition

Best Overall Appearing Company: Bridgeville Vol Fire Company

Best Appearing Piece Of Equipment: Carlisle Fire Company

Traveled Farthest Distance: Betterton Vol Fire Company

Best Pumper – First Place: Seaford Vol Fire Co.

Best Pumper – Second Place: Hurlock Vol Fire Co.

Best Ambulance – First Place: Preston Vol Fire Co

Best Ambulance – Second Place: Secretary Vol Fire Co.

Best Tanker – First Place: Tilghman Island Vol Fire Co.

Best Tanker—Second Place Cordova Vol Fire Co.

Best Brush Truck – First Place Bridgeville Vol Fire Co.

Best Brush Truck – Second Place: Secretary Vol Fire Co.

Best Tower/Ladder Truck – First Place: Seaford Vol Fire Co.

Best Tower/Ladder Truck – Second Place: Hurlock Vol Fire Co.

Best Rescue/Command – First Place: Bridgeville Vol Fire Co.

Best Rescue/Command – Second Place: Preston Vol Fire Co.

