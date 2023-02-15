Winston wins MLK Image Award

PRESTON — Preston Town Commissioner Savannah Winston was surprised Feb. 6 when Corey W. Pack presented her with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Image Award for 2023 at the town meeting.
The MLK Image Award was originally part of the MLK Basketball Classic, which started in 1996. The award is given to one person from each of the four participating communities in the tri-county area who the committee feels has best represented the life and legacy of King throughout his or her life. These are people who have given back to their community through mentoring, coaching, leading and educating the youth in their communities.
A Type A go-getter, Winston said she was “very humbled to get an award. I am not one for public recognition.”
The glass award reads, “For your faithful commitment to the preservation of community, family and equality, for your dedication and perseverance to go beyond racial and cultural differences and promote those things that bind us together.”
Winston has a philosophy that guides her efforts. She said her life verse is Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.”
She just started a doctorate at Bowie State in Education and Executive Leadership Development.
“I am not sure where the path will lead, but I want to grow as a community leader. I am happy to be a part of the community in Caroline County. I love my community,” Winston said.
She is an accountant, project management professional, entrepreneur and business owner of VanTech Business Solutions, located in Preston, as well as currently working as a specialist for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Center for Program Integrity.
She has a Bachelor’s in Accounting from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and has a Master’s in Management Information Systems from Bowie State University.
Winston is a member and former president of the Beta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
She currently serves the local community in a variety of ways. Winston said she is the first person of color to serve as a Preston commissioner. She also serves as the Board President for the Jonestown Community Development Corporation, and serves on boards for the Phi Beta Sigma Federal Credit Union and Choptank Community Health Services. In addition, Winston is a treasurer and volunteer mentor for Men for Change, a local nonprofit.
Winston said, “I love my community and I love to serve!”
