EASTON — For the past three years, the Women & Girls Fund program continued its mission of leveraging the “power of pooled resources” even through the COVID pandemic.
But the power of celebrating notable women, their achievements and those who serve the needs of women and girls — all together in one place — was a tangible reminder of the organization’s work and legacy Monday, April 24, in Easton.
Nearly 200 people gathered for the Fund’s Grants and Awards Luncheon celebrating 20 years of grant giving. They filled the Tidewater Inn’s Gold Room to honor award recipients and distribute funds to improve the lives of women and girls on Maryland’s Mid-Shore.
Founded by Alice Ryan in 2003, the nonprofit organization has awarded nearly $840,000 in grants to 110 Mid-Shore nonprofits. This year, 17 grants totaling just over $57,000 were awarded.
In addition to 2023 recipients, those who received awards from 2020 to 2022, were recognized, as well.
Women & Girls Fund President Karen Kaludis presented the Women and Girls Fund Award to Jo Ann Asparagus Murray, 2023; Chrissy Aull, 2022; Julie Lowe, 2021; and Carlene Wilson, 2020.
Kaludis called her fellow attorney, Jo Ann Asparagus Murray, “a revolutionary.”
“She changed, for the better, the way that families in crisis were served by the legal system,” Kaludis said of the Salisbury native, who has lived in Talbot County since first grade.
Winners of the Sheryl V. Kerr Award were Deborah Hudson Vornbrock, 2023; Beth Brewster, 2022; Leslie Bishop, 2021; and Peggy and John Ford, 2020. The award pays tribute to the impact Kerr made across the country, and especially in Talbot County. It is given annually to recognize individuals or programs of significance to women.
Vornbrock has been the executive director of Martin’s House and Barn in Ridgely since 2018. She has worked in the community development arena throughout her 30-year career.
“Demonstrating a wide range of skills and aptitudes, and an enormous dedication to the needs of women and families, (she) has become known throughout the region as a community leader,” the luncheon program stated.
Calling the Daisy Fund one of her “absolute favorite things,” Ryan’s daughter Allison Prell teared up and paused to regain her composure.
Prell, a board member and chair of the grants committee, said the fund teaches “philanthropy to a younger generation.” The Daisy Fund is designed to teach the joyful practice of charitable giving” and provides a way to guide a new generation into a life-long practice of caring for their community.
Daisy Funds can be opened with a $1,000 pledge and are fully funded when they reach $10,000. Eight Daisy Funds are fully funded, generating $6,993 in income for this year’s grants. Honorees awarded their funds to Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, Imagination Library of Talbot County, Pine Street Committee and Radcliffe Creek School.
Organizations receiving 2023 grants are Benedictine School for Exceptional Children, $4,900; Community Mediation Upper Shore, 3,750; Compass Regional Hospice, $2,500; Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, $1,450; Foundation of H.O.P.E., $5,000; Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay, $1,600; Imagination Library of Talbot County, $2,500; Kent Attainable Housing, $2,680; Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, 2,750; New Beginnings Youth and Family Services, $5,000; One Mission Cambridge, $2,000; Open Doors Partners in Education, $5,000; Pine Stree Committee, $5,750; Radcliffe Creek School, $2,000; Talbot Community Connections, $2,741; Talbot Interfaith Shelter, $3,400; and Tilghman Area Youth Association, $4,200.
Over the past 20 years, the Women & Girls Fund, a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, has built an endowment fund of $1.6 million and awarded grants totaling more than $782,000 to 105 non-profits in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. The first grants were given in April 2003.
To learn more about getting involved with the Women and Girls Fund, call 410-770-8347 or email info@womenandgirlsfund.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.