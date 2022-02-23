CENTREVILLE — For the first time, Queen Anne’s County hosted the Mid-Atlantic Regional Women in Agriculture Conference. Held at the 4-H Park in Centreville, Feb. 11, it was the 21st event. Local Cooperative Extension Agents and county residents Jenny Rhodes and Shannon Potter Dill have co-chaired the event for the past decade.
Due to pandemic restrictions in 2021, the conference was held over Zoom with 145 participants. In past years, 175 to 200 women came to stay at local hotels in the Dover, Del., area for a two-day conference.
Rhodes said, “We really didn’t know if we were going to be able to have this until three weeks ago. It was planned very quickly.”
Regardless, there was a very good turn out, with more than 85 women coming to the event, themed a “tea party,” the women were invited to wear tea party attire and especially appropriate hats for the occasion.
The program began at 10 a.m. with Rhodes and Dill welcoming attendees. Dr. Alexander Chan presented on the topic “Observe, Engage, Share — Stress Management Resources for Farmers.” Chan, who is a family and consumer science specialist for the University of Maryland Extension, covered the farm-specific warning signs of overwhelming stress, how to respond sensitively to someone in distress, and what resources are available to support this issue in the farming community.
Chan was followed by discussion from Farm Resilience Panel speakers: Mary Lou Brown, poultry farmer at Maple Breeze Farm in Dorchester County; loan officer Sharon Redding, , MidAtlantic Farm Credit; Stevi Saathoff, licensed clinician, For All Seasons; and Danielle Bauer Farace of Caroline County, executive director for the Delaware Soybean Board, Maryland Soybean Board, Atlantic Soybean Council, and Maryland Arborist Association The women provided information about their specific professions, rebounding from the pandemic, and life in general, along with how they are moving forward in their personal lives and on their farms.
The day concluded with keynote speaker Ginger Myers, who retired from UME as the marketing specialist for agriculture and food systems and as director of the Rural Enterprise Development Center. Myers has been a lifelong farmer with her husband John for more than 41 years. Her talk was titled: “Change, Pivot, COVID — Where do we go from here?”
Myers encouraged the assembled women to “stay positive about what you can be positive about in your lives, and move on with whatever life presents you.”
She said, “Have a plan to move forward, but the plan should be capable of making adjustments in today’s world.” She gave examples of her own personal farm business having to make adjustments to stay afloat during the pandemic.
For more information about Women in Ag, find them on Facebook @MidAtlanticWomenInAgriculture, or Twitter @MidAtlanticWIA or the website http://www.extension.umd.edu/womeninag.
