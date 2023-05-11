Women to Watch nominees Wendy Palmer and Ashley Davis pose with Imani Black, who was selected to be on the cover of this year's Women to Watch magazine, at the inaugural reveal event hosted at the Avalon in Easton.
Photo be Jennifer Quinn
APG Media of Chesapeake's Assistant General Manager, Sales, Betsy Griffin presents during the inaugural Women to Watch reveal event, hosted at the Avalon in Easton.
As Kelly Simonsen, Marketing & Communications Manager at Easton Utilities entered the Avalon Theatre on the evening of Wednesday, April 12, she knew the Women to Watch REveal event would be very special. Greeted by Iryna Gunsalles, multimedia account executive, and Betsy Griffin, assistant general manager, both of APG Media of Chesapeake, Kelly was handed her nametag, which proclaimed, I AM NOMINATED.
She joined the 140 attendees, made up of other nominated women and their friends, coworkers and families, sipping cocktails or trendy mocktails — non alcoholic mixed-drinks — sponsored by Discover Easton and hand mixed by Deena Kilmon, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Easton Economic Development, eating from the tasty spread provided by The Ivy and divulging in a cheesecake dessert provided by Josef’s Sweets.
Tickets for the nominated women were sponsored by Powell Realtors. Easton Utilities sponsored the event speakers. The YMCA of the Chesapeake and Bluepoint Hospitality Group also supported.
“The Women to Watch program spotlights the work, dedication, talents and community service of women on the midshore,” Griffin said. “We at APG Media of Chesapeake want to recognize these women as they continue to lead in their respective fields and embody strength, leadership and integrity. This event celebrates every single one of them.”
Deena Kilmon summed up the importance of Women to Watch.
“Easton is a town with large potential,” said Kilmon. “We are poised to experience record growth in the next few years, and much of it will be directed by our women and minority business owners. There has never been a better time to recognize our incredible women in leadership positions across our community, including our industrious and innovative small business owners and operators. At the Easton EDC we are proud to work with these women every day and look forward to recognizing them more in the future.”
After a brief mixing period, the show began with a welcome and summary of the Women to Watch program.
Kelly Simonsen, Julia Foxwell, Director, Community Outreach of Bluepoint Hospitality Group, Wendy Palmer Executive Director at the YMCA of Easton, and Deena Kilmon took turns reading each of the 170 nominees names.
“This is a very impressive list of women,” Griffin said as she took the stage and announced that APG would be donating $5,000 to MidShore Council on Family Violence. “Like the Women to Watch program itself and the many of the women that are sitting here tonight who have successfully navigated life’s transitions, the women in MSCFV are making similar courageous life decisions transitioning towards self sufficiency.”.
The program was turned over to the first speaker of the evening, Wendy Palmer. She talked through the idea that everyone has the chance to make an impact everyday, giving real life examples of a front desk associate at the Y in Easton.
The next speaker was Ashley Davis, executive director of Eastern Shore Health Education Center. Davis’ powerful message told listeners to work hard and life will take you where you need to be.
Imani Black, Founder and CEO of Minorities in Aquaculture closed the evening, rushing in after she coached the Gunston School Girls Lacrosse team. Dressed in a sweatshirt with the school’s logo, she talked about being both a dreamer and doer, where she thinks of something that could be better in the world, writes a plan and gets it done.
What a great evening with awesome company, excellent food and incredible speakers,” said Simonsen. “A very powerful event.”
