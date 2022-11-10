CAMBRIDGE — The former Woolworth building in the heart of downtown Cambridge is in line for $4.5 million in revitalization tax credits, a release Tuesday from the Maryland Department of Planning.
The award for the F.W. Woolworth Company Building on the 400 block of Race Street is part of $16.5 million in funding announced this week by the Hogan administration.
The $4,537,500 in tax credits comes from the Maryland Historical Trust, a division of MDP, and is one of 16 projects awarded more than $19 million in revitalization tax credits, leveraging more than $92 million in additional investment.
The estimated total cost of the project is $16.5 million, but it is unclear what entity will be doing the renovation project.
According to MHT, the F.W. Woolworth Company Building sits on the eastern side of Race Street in the commercial core of Cambridge. It was constructed in two parts in 1919 and 1930 and has a Streamline Moderne style storefront that spans the entirety of the first floor.
Historically, the ground floor housed commercial and retail operations while the second floor was used for office and storage spaces.
For several years, the building housed Canvasback restaurant, owned and operated by the late Tony Thomas and his wife, Marion, since their purchase of the building in 1996.
The building is located between Chesapeake College’s Cambridge campus building and the Harriet Tubman museum.
The building will be rehabilitated to accommodate retail and restaurant spaces on the ground floor and apartments on the second floor.
“The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit awards will breathe new life into our communities and towns,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state and serve as an effective investment tool for strengthening Maryland’s local economies and redevelopment across Maryland.”
The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit, administered by MHT, has invested more than $465 million in Maryland rehabilitation projects since 1996. The investments have helped make improvements to 5,331 homeowner and 825 commercial historic structures, preserving buildings that contribute to the distinct character of Maryland’s towns, cities, and rural areas. According to a study by the Abell Foundation, the state program has helped to create an estimated 33,700 jobs through construction, and new or expanded occupation of these significant historic resources.
“It is an honor to be part of these awards that serve historic revitalization and play an integral part in advancing economic development,” said Planning Secretary Rob McCord. “The preservation of these historic sites enhances our state’s history and encourages projects that support the enjoyment of our state’s history, culture, and scenic beauty.”
Twenty-four applicants had sought $39.3 million in tax credits for construction projects totaling more than $210 million in estimated costs. The 16 projects selected for the 2023 tax credits were based on an established set of criteria, including those outlined by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior for historic building rehabilitations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.