EASTERN BAY — WRF Group is planting more than 210 million juvenile oysters over 52.5 acres of sanctuaries in the Eastern Bay Region under a Maryland Department of Natural Resources oyster reef restoration contract.
More than 33,600 bushels of spat-on-shell are being planted in five sanctuary areas in Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties waters beginning this month: Cox Creek (10 acres), Mill Hill (12.5 acres), Miles River (10 acres), Prospect Bay (10 acres) and Wye River (10 acres).
Approximately 725 million diploid oyster larvae are being produced in Chesapeake Bay commercial hatcheries to achieve the required spat-on-shell seed for reef building.
The planting is complemented by a series of ground truthing surveys — an analysis of bottom habitat — initiated in April to determine GPS coordinates for planting in future years. GIS, bottom topography and patent tonging are being used to collect data and identify sanctuary areas with suitable habitat for new growth.
Cambridge-based WRF Group was awarded the Oyster Reef Seeding for Eastern Bay Region Sanctuary Restoration contract in February. It includes options to have WRF plant oyster seed on an additional 172 acres in the Eastern Bay Region over the next three years.
WRF is owned by Cambridge entrepreneur Ricky Fitzhugh, a former managing partner of Hoopers Island Oyster Co. Fitzhugh sold his shares in the company in December and is launching a new company – Seed to Shuck Ventures – that will focus on developing advanced solutions for the shellfish industry, including hatchery production, aquaculture equipment design and manufacturing and reef restoration for sanctuaries and public fisheries.
“Through our extensive experience and expertise in commercial hatchery production, oyster farming and reef replenishment, WRF is uniquely qualified for this large-scale assignment to restore marine habitat and clean Bay waters,” said Fitzhugh. “Moving forward as Seed to Shuck Ventures, we plan to be an active partner working with federal and state agencies, conservation organizations and watermen’s associations to plant new growth in both sanctuaries and public fisheries in Maryland and Virginia.”
Due to the size and technical requirements of the Eastern Bay project, WRF has partnered with several companies throughout the Chesapeake Bay region — Larvae Production: Ferry Cove Oyster Hatchery, Sherwood; Oyster Seed Holdings, Hudgins, Va.; Ward Oyster Company, Gloucester, Va.; and University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Horn Point Laboratory, Cambridge; Shell: Madison Bay Shell Recycling, Madison, and Wittman Wharf Seafood, Wittman; Administrative and Programmatic Support: Clements Creek Ventures, LaPlata; Ground Truthing Surveys: Lane Engineering, Easton.
The planting and ground truthing is being conducted from a fleet of boats owned by WRF Group and Madison Bay Shell Recycling: Shell of a Journey, a 56-foot aluminum work barge; Robert Utz, a 1917, 52-foot wooden oyster dredging boat built in New York and recently purchased by WRF from Connecticut owners; Richard Lee, a 65-foot fishing vessel repurposed for restoration work; Saylor Alyse, formerly the Columbia, a 1906, 70’6-foot wooden oyster dredging boat built in New York and recently purchased by Madison Bay from Connecticut owners Alexis James and Gregory Leonard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.