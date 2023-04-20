EASTON — Highway officials announced work on a significant emergency repair to U.S. Route 50 north of Easton will begin Friday morning.
The State Highway Administration announced Thursday the work needed to fix a void around a pipe under the roadway will require periods of closure in the left lanes of both directions of travel at the site.
Work will begin work at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 21, to replace a deteriorated drainage pipe under Route 50 in the area between Old Skipton Road (MD 662) and Skipton Landing Road, three miles east of Route 404 (Queen Anne Highway).
This work became necessary when a recent pavement scan revealed a void around the inlet and pipe extending into the left lane of eastbound Route 50. SHA closed the eastbound left lane last week as a safety precaution.
The work includes excavation, replacement of the median drainage inlet and connecting pipe, backfilling and patching. The emergency repair should be complete by mid-May, weather permitting.
Crews will use concrete barriers to close the left lane of eastbound Route 50 and the left shoulder lane on westbound Route 50 to create and maintain a safe work zone. There also will be occasions where the left lane on westbound Route 50 will be closed during work hours.
Evening and weekend work may be necessary to expedite this repair. Crews will resurface the repair area as part of an eastbound Route 50 paving project scheduled to begin in late May.
In the statement, SHA acknowledged the emergency repair will cause delays and may inconvenience motorists, but stated the work is necessary for the integrity of the roadway. Motorists are asked to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel and stay on Route 50 instead of utilizing other local roadways.
SHA maintains safety in work zones for our crews as well as motorists. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones.
Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.
