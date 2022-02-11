EASTON — Trinity Episcopal Cathedral of Easton is inviting the public into its sanctuary to pray together for world peace on Tuesday afternoons from 3 to 4 p.m. The weekly world peace prayer initiative starts Feb. 15 and will run indefinitely.
“I was inspired to start this weekly world peace prayer because of my recent growing sense of powerlessness and futility as I looked at the world stage,” said the Rev. Sandra Casey-Martus, assistant dean of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. “World leaders seem determined to conjure up another conflict that will eventually lead to war, death, refugee crises and environmental destruction.”
Casey-Martus said she’s spent years reaching out to senators, members of congress and the White House, urging them to seek alternatives to violence. “I felt there has to be something more we can do,” she said. “I realized there is — we can pray. It is powerful, done through silence and the simple intention of the heart.”
Casey-Martus plans to be inside Trinity Cathedral on Goldsborough Street every Tuesday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. to participate in an hour of prayer for world peace. She urges the public to come and go during that hour, praying in silence for as long as they like.
“The church will be clean, warm, quiet, and without words or music,” she said. “Come in, light a candle if you wish, sit anywhere or stand, close your eyes or open them and look at the beautiful stained glass windows. Feel free to pray in silence as long as you wish.”
The world peace prayer event at Trinity is open to people of all faiths and belief systems. “It is free and easy, something anyone can do,” Casey-Martus said. “I believe we will make a difference, because the collective consciousness of a people in prayer adds structure and coherence into the chaos.”
Casey-Martus, an ordained priest since 1996, has a passion for teaching, preaching and praying. She joined Trinity Cathedral’s ministry a little over a year ago after moving to Easton from Texas, where she served as rector of several Episcopal churches.
