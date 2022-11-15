EASTON — Hundreds of people were present for the 45th World Waterfowl Calling competition at the Waterfowl Festival in Easton on Saturday evening.
Mitchell Hughes, master of ceremonies for the competition, says the event featured very talented callers, which lead to high drama during the contest.
“These guys come from all over the place to win this title. The World Goose always has drama. You know, these boys are all working hard to do this and one guy has been coming in second, year after year, so I was glad to see him win,” said Hughes.
The event is considered the Super Bowl of duck and goose calling. First place winner John Walls from Hockessin, Delaware says he’s tried to win for the past 14 years.
“I’ve dreamed about this since 2006 and when I started calling and came here in 2008 as a junior. I’ve come so close so many times that it was starting to hurt a little bit and finally, it happened,” said Walls.
Walls encourages people interested in calling to work on their skills and not to be daunted at competitions.
“Don’t ever give up on your dream. I learned how to call from my best friend in middle and high school. He showed me the ropes and I took off and ran with it,” said Walls.
Kile Jones, winner of the team calling contest and one of the goose calling competitions says the prizes are very generous.
I’ve won the Team Live Goose and the Senior Live Goose. I’ve won a couple of guns, couple cases of shells, a couple dog kennels and waders. I think it’s like $15,000 worth of stuff.
Jones advises people thinking about competing to just get out and do it.
“Just jump in and try it. You have a lot of people get discouraged because they hear us on stage but we were all beginners once at one time. So I encourage anybody who wants to jump on stage to do it because it’s fun to do. It can lead to different job opportunities and lead to a lot of friendships that will last forever,” said Jones.
Drew Larrimore of Cordova says goose calling is a finely honed skill.
“This event is bigger than people realize. It’s very important and it’s much harder than it looks. I call Canadian geese and Mallard ducks,” said Larrimore.
Thirteen-year-old J.T. Johnson came all the way from Oswego, Illinois to compete in the junior competition.
“We were hunting and then a couple friends came up from Charlottsville and they were talking about it and then I decided to give it a try and that’s pretty much how I got into it,” said Johnson.
Johnson has advice for other kids thinking about competing in the junior contest.
“Don’t get discouraged when you lose and just keep going. When you lose, it’s just part of the game here. Keep pushing yourself to see how good you can get,” said Johnson.
