STEVENSVILLE — Marking its 12th consecutive year on the Eastern Shore gateway, the union between the Wreaths Across America campaign and Kent Island was affirmed and strengthened by welcoming arms Thursday evening and a triumphant farewell Friday morning.
The caravan transporting thousands of wreaths to honor soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery set up camp at American Legion Post 278 Thursday, Dec. 16, its final night before heading into the nation’s capitol. Having made several stops on their way down from Maine, the group was slated to visit the Pentagon and several D.C. war memorials Friday, before placing wreaths at Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Early Friday morning, however, after a hearty breakfast, droves of local students, veterans and residents wished the convoy of motorcycles, police vehicles, and trucks happy trails.
The sendoff was met with chants of “USA,” and “America” from Matapeake Elementary and Middle students and garnished by a gigantic American flag hanging over Route 8. The chants were drowned out by the first passing vehicle — a local ambulance — and remained snuffed as horns and sirens scored the group’s exit.
American Legion Past District Commander Nikki Randolph said that over the years, the event has become part of the community’s holiday traditions, and the convoy, for her, has become family.
Unfortunately, her longtime friends Morrill and Karen Worcester, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director, were unable to make this year’s trip due to last-minute health complications.
“I think the community has really embraced Wreaths Across America,” Randolph said. Speaking to the crowd of Gold and Blue Star families, veterans and volunteers making up the convoy, she made the point that lifelong Kent Island students graduating from high school this year have never known a holiday season without the patriotic event.
Beyond the Matapeake schools’ blasting support Friday, Randolph said Post 278 had collected letters from students thanking Wreaths Across America for its efforts. She also commended the Kent Island High School hockey team, which helped secure 105 wreaths to lay at Stevensville Cemetery.
“I know for a fact, just watching Stevensville from December to December, that the students really take the message to heart,” she said.
Local students’ interest and involvement in Wreaths Across America is part of the formula. The greeneries spread across the country carry with them a simple, elegant motto: “Remember. Honor. Teach.” Last year, coordinators ensured wreaths were laid at 2,100 locations.
“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, to honor those that serve and their families,” Karen Worcester said in a Dec. 6 interview.
The executive director said the campaign looks toward the future as much as it does the past, adding, “the most important part of Wreaths Across America is to teach the next generation the value and cost of freedom ... so when it’s their turn to take the reigns, they understand the sacrifice and the value of what we have as a country.”
Morrill Worcester, owner of the Worcester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine, started the ceremonial tradition in 1992, when his company donated a surplus of its supply to Arlington. That first year, wreaths were placed in one of the older sections of the cemetery, an area that had been steadily drawing fewer visitors.
The Worcesters’ annual tribute continued on quietly for over a decade. Then, in 2005, a now iconic photograph sparked national attention and interest, boosting the campaign to its present state: an international network of volunteers, the vehicular procession along the East Coast and an undeniable spectacle.
“People tried to describe it to me,” said American Legion District 1 Commander Eric Broussard, who experienced the escort for the first time Friday. “But this is much bigger than I expected.”
While she was no stranger to the event, having come every year except for 2020, Stevensville resident Donna Beck also valued its scale. Walking along Route 8 carrying the flag from her front porch, she and her husband Don, a Vietnam veteran, had five grandchildren standing in the student crowd.
“It’s so important to be out here in a big way,” she said.
This year’s convoy was co-marshaled by two figureheads of the veteran and military family support line: National President of American Gold Star Mothers Jo Ann Maitland and President Emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America Nancy Menagh.
“Their mission is so honorable, to honor, remember and teach,” Maitland said in an interview. Her son, Richard Buckingham Hubbell, died in 2002 while serving as a helicopter mechanic in Fort Hood in Texas.
“Remembering is huge for us. It’s just part of who we are — we never want to forget our children. So it’s a seamless connection for us to be with Wreaths Across America.”
Menagh, who flew to Maine from Portland, Oregon, to participate in the convoy, said that while she’s in Arlington Saturday, wreaths will be placed on her parents’ gravestones in Oregon.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the scope of it,” Menagh said. “It seems like a small thing, but it’s huge. It’s a huge thing for the families.
Both women posed in front of Post 278’s newly unveiled Gold Star Marker, sponsored by the Kent Island Garden Club, a tribute to families who lost loved ones in the line of duty.
“Wreaths Across America brings a lot of comfort to those who can’t be with their loved ones,” said Robin Lanham, the head of Patriotic Programs for the District 1 Federated Garden Club of Maryland. “It’s very moving.”
While law enforcement officers from across the country have helped steer the convoy — a Maine State Trooper led the procession out of Stevensville — Friday’s farewell was well reinforced by local police and emergency service personnel.
Following the group’s departure, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann recalled an encounter he had with one of the convoy’s participants, who imparted wisdom he said he “would never forget.” The traveler told him that they, like Wreaths Across America, had “vowed never to allow someone to die twice” — first, when they physically die, and second, when they are forgotten.
“When you think about that, it’s true,” Hofmann said. “Being here today reaffirms that there’s patriotism and appreciation for all the sacrifices made by our military and our military families.”
