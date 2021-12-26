CHESTERTOWN — After 30 years, four months and some days as county engineer, Jim Wright will retire at the end of December.
He was recognized at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, presented with a plaque and glass obelisk.
“I think we will all miss working with Jim. I’ve been with the county now for about six and a half years and Jim your knowledge and skills and abilities through my time here has been amazing. I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for the county, and we’re really going to miss you,” said County Administrator Shelley Heller.
Hired in August of 1991, Wright was the first civil engineer in the public works department for Kent County.
He agreed to take over the buildings and grounds maintenance division in 2010.
Wright served as the past president for both the County Engineers Association of Maryland and the Chestertown Lions Club.
“Jim’s knowledge and skills go way beyond engineering. If you need something and you need to know the history of something, Jim’s the guy to talk to. He’s been very helpful in so many discussions,” said Tom Yeager, county attorney.
When asked after the meeting what his plans were for retirement, Wright said he didn’t have any.
“I’m just going to enjoy not having to get up in the morning,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.