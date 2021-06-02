GREENSBORO — The Caroline County Family YMCA joined the YMCA Healthy Kids Day national event May 22. Healthy Kids Day, now in its 29th year, is the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The Y hopes to use this event to get more kids moving and learning, as well as creating healthy habits they can continue while they’re away from the classroom.
When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential, according to Angel Perez, program coordinator. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year.
Following a year filled with numerous changes and uncertainty, Healthy Kids Day is a reminder to families that we can help ensure all children have access to the key ingredients to reach their full potential, even during out-of-school time, he added.
“The event began at 11 a.m. and our YMCA was able to serve a little more than 100 people at Ober Park in Greensboro, and we were joined by several organizations including: Chesapeake Multicultural Center, Caroline County Health Department Wellness Division, For All Seasons, Caroline County Public School Wellness Department, CASA of Caroline, Mid-Shore Behavioral Health, Shore United Bank, Maryland Physicians Care, and Aetna,” Perez said. Games, healthy snacks and music were part of an afternoon full of fun.
“As adults, we know that 2020 was difficult on so many levels — it’s important to remind ourselves that as much as we try to protect our kids from worry, they faced many of those same difficulties. As communities continue to reopen, the Y is here for families, helping kids recover both physically and mentally from a stress-filled year,” Perez said. “We believe in the potential of all children and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. When a child is healthy, happy and supported, they can make great things happen. “
The event featured special guests Tow Mater and Lighting McQueen from the Cars movie.
“Our YMCA is in the business of serving the community, and this event is right in line with that. It’s sometimes hard for parents/caregivers to get their children out and active and so this event helps them do that in a fun environment. Healthy Kids Day has been part of the fabric of so many YMCA’s across the country for almost 30 years, and we’re excited that we had the opportunity to be a part of that long, rich tradition,” said Brian Byrnes, executive director of the Caroline Y.
Perez said the Y wanted to thank the group of young volunteers from the Greater Impact Church and the Stork family who gave of their time and effort during the event. This event was sponsored by: JP Automotive, Save-a-Lot, Car-R-Us, the Town of Greensboro, and the Greensboro Parks Board.
