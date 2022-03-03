EASTON — On Friday, Feb. 25, the YMCA of the Chesapeake honored long-time community volunteer Ellen Rajacich of Easton. Over 75 guests joined YMCA staff in the Thomas E. Hill Teen Center for a ceremony honoring the service of Rajacich at the Easton Family YMCA with the naming of the Ellen S. Rajacich Family Pool.
This pool serves a wide variety of purposes from water exercise classes to lap swim to all YMCA swim lessons. Derek White, vice president of operations for the YMCA shared the YMCA mission to put Christian Principles into Practice.
“Ms. Rajacich stands for everything that our mission embodies, with over fifty-three years of volunteer service to our organization and members," White said.
She began her volunteering in 1969 by teaching a women’s exercise class for then Executive Director Ken Barton. Over the next 53 years, Rajacich would volunteer to teach over 30 different formats of land and water exercise, helping many of Easton's local residents achieve their health and wellness goals while building long and sustainable friendships.
Rajacich has been featured in many Star Democrat articles over the years, offering her advice and expertise on health and wellness. An archived article from January 7th, 1982 written by Linda Ellis quoted Ellen as saying “It is exciting to think you are going to live 20 years from now because of what you do today."
Over the years, Rajacich held more than 15 certifications and attended multiple conferences and training programs on behalf of the YMCA. Ellen’s most recent role has been serving as a volunteer instructor for her aqua dynamics and deep water exercise classes since 2016. Among those in attendance were many of her children and grandchildren, some from as far away as Tacoma, Washington and Boston.
Also in attendance was Mayor Robert Willey who presented Rajacich with a proclamation honoring her years of service, a key to the town, and recognized Feb. 25th, 2022 as Ellen Rajacich Day. Councilman Pete Lesher and Councilman Chuck Callahan were also in attendance and presented Ellen with a proclamation on behalf of the County Council.
After unveiling the Ellen S. Rajacich Family Pool naming, class participants, staff and family all returned for cake in the teen center in celebration, as Rajacich also was celebrating her 91st birthday.
