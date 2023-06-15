CAMBRIDGE — As freshmen, they were forced to navigate their schooling through the COVID-19 pandemic. As graduates they looked back on those challenges and thanked those who helped them steer their course to graduation as the Class of 2023 of Cambridge-South Dorchester High School.
They celebrated the school’s 47th Commencement Exercises Wednesday, May 31, in the school gym festooned in gold and white bunting, where the bleachers were packed with family, faculty, civic leaders and administrators.
At the helm of their voyage was Principal Jerome Stover. For him, the ceremony was particularly meaningful as well.
“I want to take a quick moment to brag,” Stover said just before the graduates turned their tassels. “This is the first class of my first four-year full cohort. You, the graduating class of 2023, will be the highest graduation rate CSD has seen in the last four years.” His announcement was met with cheers and applause from the students.
There was much to celebrate during the ceremony that lasted just over an hour.
Students processed into the gym accompanied by a recorded rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance,” and the young women carried white carnations. Many of their mortarboards were decorated with photos, slogans and glitter.
Class Vice President Gretchen Richardson led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Class President Katelyn Masden and CSD student Jaden Davis singing the national anthem acapella. Later, Davis sang the 1977 Bill Withers’ hit song “Lovely Day.”
Masden also introduced Devon Beck, who delivered the commencement address.
Beck, a “nationally recognized facilitator of diversity, equity and inclusion” for the Talbot County Board of Education, also serves as a Maryland Blueprint advisory committee member.
Beck thanked the students “for making me feel like this is my second home. You see, I revamped my career here. I found my purpose right here, and — fun fact — some of you graduating seniors tonight were fifth graders at Sandy Hill Elementary when I landed in Dorchester County just seven years ago. I’d like to personally thank the community for all it’s done for me.”
Beck shared a story about how a math teacher undermined his confidence when he was in 10th grade, and although he later became president of his senior class, he wanted to get out of high school and “as far away from math as possible.”
An encouraging professor who taught remedial math at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore helped restore his confidence. “She told me sometimes it’s not your learning, but the way you’ve been taught. So on August 22, 2013, I taught my first geometry class,” he said as the audience cheered and applauded.
Beck credited his late mother for her encouragement, even though she didn’t live to see him “slay this dragon.”
“She never beat me down for getting low marks in math. She just demanded that I try my absolute hardest,” Beck said. “No matter what people say about you or your goals, whatever aspirations you may have, they cannot stop you if you’re willing to work.”
“The true test is, how many times will you get up after you’ve been knocked down? How many times can you bounce back after a setback? You will be tested in multiple ways during this next journey,” Beck said. “What will define you more than what your title is or what you put in your bank account is how you treat people when you have everything going your way. You will also be defined how you treat people when every door shuts in your face and nothing is going your way.”
“Whether you entered this graduation ceremony tonight with a perfect 4.0, or you barely made it in this seat to graduate, I believe in you,” Beck said. He encouraged audience participation, directing family members to shout to the graduates, “I believe in you,” and students to affirm, “I believe in me.”
Beck concluded his remarks with, “Don’t fear the unknown, embrace it. A bad moment does not equal a bad life. Every day you open your eyes it’s another opportunity to change your life. Do not expect anyone and everyone to understand your vision. It’s yours if you believe it. Don’t stop until you make it happen.”
Valedictorian Madison Werner earned the highest cumulative grade point average as evidenced by report cards in grades nine through 12. While holding a job, she also accrued 40 credits from Chesapeake College and will soon earn her associate’s degree.
Werner recalled how the COVID pandemic cut short the class’s freshman year. Although online learning created challenges that “made made it harder for us to succeed, but others like myself were brought the confidence of independence. … Both of my parents worked during the pandemic. Because of this, it was my job to stay organized and focused on my schoolwork,” she said.
Werner described the “new normal” during their sophomore year “with a staggered schedule, with online and in-person classes and, of course, with the use of social distancing and masks. I remember the hallways being so empty and silent as there were barely any students in the building. It was scary to think that was how the rest of my high school experience was going to be.”
But by the end of the class’s junior year, “we were able to see everyone’s faces again,” Werner said. “It brought a bit of hope to all of us that we could spend the rest of our high school experience as a traditional senior year, with sporting events, pep rallies and dances.”
Werner became emotional as she credited two teachers for setting high standards and believing in their students. Stover stood and put his hand on her shoulder as she composed herself.
“The opportunities given during this experience allowed us to forge our own unique paths on our class’s common journey,” she said. “I would not be standing before you today with this highest achievement if I had settled for enough, and if it wasn’t for my parents encouraging my ambition to do more.”
The class salutatorian was Lydia Yates, who credited the “love and support of our family through the hard times and supporting us through the good times,” she said. “Along the way, we met amazing teachers and friends who also supported us through everything.”
“As we leave CSD always remember the memories we had, the friendships we made and the teachers who helped us along the way,” Yates said. “No matter where we go, we all know where we came from. Once a Viking, always a Viking.”
Stover invited David Bromwell, superintendent of Dorchester County Public Schools, and Dr. Susan Morgan, president of the Dorchester County Board of Education, to join him on stage to receive the graduates.
He formally certified “these students have met the requirements for graduation established by the Maryland State Department of Education and should therefore be awarded their diploma or certificate.”
“I gladly accept your recommendation that these students should receive their diplomas,” Bromwell said.
Nearly 140 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and pose for photos.
Stover asked the graduates to rise as the last graduate, popular Gordon William Spicer crossed the stage. They cheered loudly and applauded as he received his diploma and led his fellow graduates in turning their tassels.
Before the final cap toss, Stover awarded honors for special achievements.
Earning Governor’s Citations for finishing in the top 5% of their class were Madison Werner, Lydia Yates, Steven LeCompte, Irelyn Corbman, Sebastian Hurley, Zachary Gorsuch and Gretchen Richardson.
Stover announced the Principal’s List, a new honor in 2023 for seniors who finished in the top 10%: Ryan Henry, Ashton Elzey, Alexia Bair, Kaci Willey, Hayden Edgar, Katelyn Masden, Da’Neisha Harris, Brooks McDuffie and Jayden Amir Cornish.
Recognized for their perfect attendance for all four years were Irelyn Corbman, Jayden Cornish, Kaci Willey and Justin Knox.
Madison Werner received special recognition for her record of perfect attendance for 11 straight years.
Gretchen Richardson and Deron Northam earned the highest number of service learning hours.
Stover recognized Nathaniel Knorr-Schum for “his dedication and commitment to our country” for enlisting in the military. “He has completed his welding certification through our DCTC program and will be shipping out July 17 to Fort Sill in Oklahoma for basic training.”
Before Stover revealed the scholarship total for the Class of 2023, he asked for a drumroll from grads and the audience. The graduates earned $3.8 million in scholarships. During Stover’s four-year tenure at CSD, graduates earned almost $12.5 million.
“I am so proud to be your principal and to have the opportunity to officially address you as the graduated Class of 2023. It truly has been a privilege to be a part of your educational journey,” Stover told the graduates.
“You made it through one of the most challenging times in recent history, despite the pandemic, the school shutdowns, and the world coming to a halt. You persevered. You’ve shown incredible resilience, adaptability and determination to succeed,” he said.
Stover prompted students to respond with a well-known saying among them. “One of the things that I said when I first came here to CSD is my love for my students,” he said. “So if no one told you today that they love you, remember ...”
“Mr. Stover loves you,” graduates shouted in reply.
“You should be proud of yourselves,” Stover said. “We have had some good times; we have had some bad times. But most importantly, I know without a shadow of a doubt, you are ready for the world.”
