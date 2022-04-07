EASTON — More than 40 kids, parents and volunteers met Thursday at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton to test their green thumbs by making “Fairy Boxes.”
Using their imaginations, the members of the Young Gardener’s Club fashioned their bird houses and cardboard box yards into homes you could expect a fairy would want to live in. The Young Gardener’s club is part of the Talbot County Garden Club, which dates back to 1917. This was the first gardening activity at the library for children since October 2021, due to Covid-19.
11-year-old Ella Taylor used moss for the interior of her fairy house as a rug and grass for the yard in a box.
“I put bark on the roof of the house to make it look like nature,” Taylor said.
The Talbot Garden Club supplied live succulents, moss, tiny flower pots, small oyster shells, grass and even tiny pine cones for creating the fairy homes. Some young gardeners made trees from the succulents with tiny pine cones as bushes in the make-believe yards.
Keri Topjian, mother of a 9-year-old gardener, says she encourages parents to take advantage of the programs the library does in partnership with the Talbot County Garden Club.
Library volunteer Lynne Champion kicked off the decorating session by reading a fanciful tale of fairies and magic called “Good Night Fairies,” a book by Kathleen and Michael Hague.
Play-Doh was provided for the young decorators to be able to make fairies for the fairy houses and their front yards.
In addition to hosting monthly educational nature events at the library, the Talbot County Garden Club also cares for and landscapes the garden at the library on the grounds around the building as well as the Historical Society garden.
There is no charge for the fairy home decorating with supplies provided by the volunteers of the Talbot Garden Club. The age group of the young decorators averaged from age 9 to 11. Parents are encouraged and allowed to help the kids as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.