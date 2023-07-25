CHESTERTOWN — This past March, high school senior Julia Gomez was more than 2,000 miles from home and on the precipice of a life-changing opportunity: a harp performance at Carnegie Hall’s Sounds of spring festival.
Gomez, a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, packed lightly for the cross-country trip, relying on a pool organized by her hotel to provide her with an instrument for the show.
However, upon her arrival, the musician found her harp in disrepair. “I was OK with (the pool) until I saw the harp — it was breaking and the strings were peeling. There was oil coming from it,” Gomez said.
With only a day before her performance, Gomez needed a quick solution.
Luckily, she had a resource in fellow harpist Jocelyn Chiu, a high school junior from Long Island, New York. Gomez said, “I texted her and I was like, ‘I know that it’s short timing, but do you know if you can get your harp down here?’ and that was one of the best performances I think I’ve ever had.”
The triumphant performance would not have been possible without the Young Artist Harp Seminar, a two-week camp for harpists aged 12 through 26 looking to seriously pursue music.
Gomez and Chiu met through the program three years ago when they attended the virtual harp seminar program during the summer of 2020. Now, the musicians are reunited once again to hone their craft alongside their peers.
Following two years of virtual classes, the seminar found its home on Washington College’s campus in 2022 and has returned to Chestertown for another summer.
Students sleep, eat, and attend lessons in an upperclassmen residence hall, cultivating a comforting atmosphere reminiscent of a sleep-away camp.
Inspired by her experience at the Brevard Music Center in North Carolina, a summer camp dedicated to training young musicians, harpist Susan Brady founded YAHS alongside her childhood best friend and fellow musician, Kimberly Rowe, in 2002.
Throughout the two-week seminar, students attend daily lessons and are encouraged to rehearse at least three hours a day. In their classes, the harpists further their technical skills, learn music theory and professional readiness tips, and work on their audience interaction, which includes everything from their posture to how they dress.
“There are people here who really want to learn, which I very much appreciate. Being in an environment where people are actually aspiring to become better and you learn from one another is a lot easier as opposed to being thrown in with people who play the same instrument as you but might not have the same passion,” Gomez said.
Young Artists Harp Seminar and its younger prep division, which hosts harpists ages 8 through 12, held four public concerts over the course of the seminar.
Their opening concert, on Saturday, July 15, featured seven solo numbers, as well as performances from four chamber groups and a 13-piece ensemble.
Additionally, students had multiple opportunities to play for audiences outside of a concert setting. According to Chiu, the seminar offers a number of master classes and blind auditions where the harpists play in front of spectators and receive feedback.
“Before I went to YAHS, I didn’t realize that playing for people was a practice technique. I thought that it was just a performance-concert type thing, but you can perform in front of people as practice for another performance,” Chiu said. “When college auditions come around, I’m planning on utilizing all of the things that YAHS has taught me.”
However, the seminar does not entirely revolve around work. When not in lessons, faculty members and pupils are encouraged to go on outings in the town, explore the campus, and find inspiration in their surroundings.
When developing the program, Brady and Rowe wanted to emulate the relaxing atmosphere of a summer camp while allowing students to grow as musicians. The seminar’s tagline, “Where musicians come to play,” is a testament to the balance that YAHS strikes with its programming.
“Chestertown is great for this sort of thing because it gives them some outdoor experience and the town is very small and welcoming,” Brady said. “I think already here the community seems to be pretty arts-minded. This has been the easiest place to draw an audience because people really enjoy classical music here.”
