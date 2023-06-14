QUEEN ANNE — On May 27, the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center was full of families in lawn chairs, horse trailers and the exacting four chalky rings that awaited competitors in Maryland’s oldest sport — jousting. There were babies in playpens and generations of families who came out for a day of being outside under shade trees. There was a mixture of horse sweat and pulled pork in the air.
Although the top riders go very fast to pierce super small rings with their lances, there is a huge effort to help young riders learn the sport. Pint-sized equestrians wear helmets and can’t reach the stirrups yet. They are guided through the four white arches that have hanging rings by a walking helper on a lead line. They succeed with proud smiles or fail to hit the mark with exasperation.
It is all about getting the next generation involved. You won’t see a hundred kids like at the opening of Little League in Denton. It is more like 15 eager faces. Just riding a horse is a thrill for these newcomers.
The Eastern Shore Jousting Association holds jousts roughly once a month in the summer. From Easton to Denton to Mt. Solon, Virginia, the tribe assembles. They get up early to load up their horses, get their favorite lances ready and head out to joust. They see a lot of the same people who have been showing up for decades. And some very accomplished and decorated jousters just get too old so they come and hang the rings for their grandchildren. There is still a gleam in their eye being a part of an amazing legacy.
One of the young riders Saturday turned out to have a knack for the sport.
Kieran Patrick of Chestertown, 5, said “Been doing this since I was 2. My horse is named Sally.” He got six rings, the best you can do.
One person who shows up at nearly every joust is Joanne Wooters, who served as queen of the Eastern Shore Jousting Association in the Strawberry Festival Parade in Ridgely.
“This is the first jousting tournament of the season. We are getting lot of lead line. A lot of interest from the kids. We have between 70 and 80 people here today. A lot are here for the first time. They get a jousting ribbon with a medal for lead line participation. As you progress through amateur and semi pro and the pro, the first place gets a trophy. We have two grandchildren we are hoping to get started,” said Wooters.
Cai Duston of Kenedyville, 5, came with a friend who was having a birthday party. His grandmother took him.
The president of the association reflected on the importance of having young riders coming up.
“One hundred percent. Some of the old timers used to fuss because we have lead liners, but it has proven them wrong because we have lead liners who are now pro riders. When we grew up, we all had ponies, but they don’t have the time to do it, so they ride our horses. Horses are expensive. I love to keep the kids in it riding. We are just trying to keep it alive,” said Diane Sherwood, president of the Eastern Shore Jousting Association of Maryland.
The more accomplished riders go roughly 22 miles an hour, which is fast when they have to pierce an inch or smaller diameter ring. They have around seven seconds to get through the course. They are flying. There have been accidents reported where a riders falls off and their broken bone pierces the skin. Dorsey Wooters remembers one event where a helicopter landed right on the field to take some rider away.
“What I like about the sport is that it is very cut and dry. You got the rings or you didn’t,” said Peter Cochran.
Michella Patrick of Port Deposit in Cecil County is still in the amateur class but is one win away from being semi pro. She will compete against men and women whose horses hoofs all make a thunderous sound down the course. There is pure synergy between horse and rider, and she has build of an athlete.
“I love the family about the sport. I am technically a second generation jouster. My dad’s uncle got him into it and then my dad and then me. And then Kieran — the little red head. It is kind of like four generations. I try to teach all the kids to just have fun and not worry about placing. I have five cousins that I have taught plus a lot of younger kids that were here today,” said Patrick.
Although Patrick has a genuine care for the younger riders, she is a focused competitor.
“Eventually I am getting to semi pro one way or another. I gotta beat my dad, who is in the professional class,” said Patrick.
Not all new jousters are children.
“It is something I have always wanted to try. I am just trying to do everything I can to have fun. If it is to be done on horseback, I want to give it a try,” said Robinette Travis, who was the oldest rider competing.
To experience jousting for yourself, the next close joust is at noon July 15 at the Talbot County Agricultural and Education Center at 10659 Hiners Lane in Easton. Call Karen Callahan for more information 410-310-8934.
