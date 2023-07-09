Friends of Queen Anne’s County Library Board of Directors member Ashley MacLeay presents a 2023 Reading Pro award to Jerrell Dennis during the fifth grade advancement ceremony at Matapeake Elementary School.
CENTREVILLE — The Friends of Queen Anne’s County Library is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Reading Pro awards.
This award is presented every year to one student at each public elementary school in the county, as the student prepares to advance to middle school. The recipients are selected by staff and teachers at each school in recognition of outstanding achievement by a student in reading and language arts.
The 2023 Reading Pro award recipients are: Alexander Bishop, Bayside Elementary; Kaiden Hodges, Church Hill Elementary; Britany Cordova Rodas, Grasonville Elementary; Jordan Henry, Kennard Elementary; Jerrell Dennis, Matapeake Elementary; and Wyatt Clark, Sudlersville Elementary.
The Friends of Queen Anne’s County Library began honoring county schoolchildren as Reading Pros in 2016, as part of a partnership with Queen Anne’s County Public Schools.
According to Friends of the Library President Kathie Smarick, “A key component of the Friends mission is to encourage reading and literacy throughout our community. Recognizing these students who have made a commitment to reading is one way our organization does this, and we hope that it helps to remind the awardees and all their peers that the resources of Queen Anne’s County Library will be there for them as they move on from elementary school and continue their education for years to come.”
The Reading Pro honorees were recognized during end-of-year celebrations at their schools. Each received a certificate as well as a gift card to Barnes & Noble, provided by the Friends of the Library.
More information about the Friends of Queen Anne’s County Library is available at www.FriendsOfQACLibrary.org, via Facebook at @FriendsQACLibrary, at the Kent Island or Centreville Branches of the Queen Anne’s County Public Library, or from the county’s mobile library. New members are always encouraged to join!
