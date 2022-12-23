EASTON — A local physician and founder of six urgent care facilities on the Eastern Shore was placed on three years of probation through the state board of physicians for having a sexual relationship with a patient.
The medical license of Dr. Walter Gianelle, the founder of Your Doc’s In, was suspended for 30 days beginning Nov. 15 after a disciplinary panel concluded that he was guilty of immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine. The panel also ruled that Gianelle violated the Maryland Board of Physicians’ sexual misconduct regulations by engaging in a sexual relationship with a current patient.
Your Doc’s In has clinics in Easton, Cambridge, Salisbury, West Ocean City and Pocomoke.
While the suspension of Gianelle’s license was lifted on Dec. 15, the doctor will remain on three years of probation and is required to remain enrolled in the Maryland Professional Rehabilitation Program. He is required to take two courses in ethics and professional boundaries within the next six months and must pay a $15,000 civil fine to the Board of Physicians within two years.
The disciplinary sanctions stem from Gianelle’s January 2019 self-report to the Board acknowledging that he had engaged in a romantic and consensual sexual relationship for two years with a woman employed at the facility’s Easton location while also treating her in his capacity as an urgent care doctor.
Gianelle said he submitted the self-report to the Board because the woman filed a public complaint against him with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in October 2018 and he was concerned that his relationship could be considered a violation of the Board’s sexual misconduct regulations.
According to the Board of Physicians’ final order, Gianelle admitted to having a lengthy romantic and sexual relationship with the woman from October 2015 to December 2017. The sexual encounters took place in hotels, the woman’s truck and house and in some urgent care facility offices.
Following an investigation, Gianelle was charged with the misconduct in May 2021.
An evidentiary hearing was held in March 2022, and a May 2022 proposed decision from the administrative law judge presiding over the case recommended that Gianelle’s license be suspended for three years with other disciplinary sanctions. Gianelle filed exceptions to the proposed decision and presented his case in July, which led to the panel’s November final order.
Gianelle contended the woman was never a current patient of his, arguing that his role as an urgent care provider meant that he did not have continuing physician-patient relationships.
However, throughout the duration of the relationship, Gianelle treated the woman as a patient in his office six times — five times in 2016 and once in early 2017 — and gave her medical advice on several other occasions. He also treated her twice in 2014 and early 2015 before their relationship began and twice after their sexual relationship ended.
The medical care Gianelle provided included prescribing controlled dangerous substances, referrals for diagnostic imaging and providing continuing medical advice on her underlying conditions.
Through analysis of over 5,000 text messages exchanged between Gianelle and the woman, the panel found that on multiple occasions, the two had sexual encounters or discussed the possibility of one on or around the day of treatment.
The final order handed down by the Board of Physicians also noted that Gianelle and the woman had a sexual encounter in a room at the Salisbury clinic in November 2015.
The disciplinary panel found that, contrary to his exceptions arguments, the evidence presented was at odds with his assertion that the woman was not a current patient and revealed that he treated her as a patient while “eagerly” pursuing their sexual relationship.
“It is irrelevant that Dr. Gianelle’s sexual relationship with (the woman) was consensual or that it arose from her employment at his practice,” the panel wrote in its final order. “As a physician who deliberately pursued a two-year sexual relationship with (the woman) while repeatedly involving himself in her medical assessments and treatments, Dr. Gianelle’s ‘consensual sexual relationship’ demonstrated ‘moral unfitness.’”
