CENTREVILLE — Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, the Queen Anne’s County Sunday Supper committee hosted a Youth Behavioral Health Forum. Over 30 people joined the virtual presentation about resources that are available to not only residents of Queen Anne’s County, but all the Mid-Shore.
Sunday Supper committee member Mary Ella Jourdak welcomed all who attended, and explained that the meeting’s focus was particularly on the effects the pandemic has had on all local youth. She also explained the meeting would be slightly different in its normal format, with no breakout sessions for small group discussions, as previously held in all other Sunday Supper gatherings. Three questions were presented to all in attendance, and answers to those questions were sent back using the “chat” virtual response listing from people’s individual computers.
The three questions posed: What three behavioral health resources are you aware of? Who are the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools mental health coordinators? Do you know who to refer a youth to for services?
Jourdak then turned the program over to Doncella Wilson, one of five local specialist presenters. Wilson helped organize the speakers to inform the public of services available, if needed.
Wilson, a native of Queen Anne’s County, has been a licensed master social worker for 20-years in the Human Services field. She is co-founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance, Inc., which works to transform the lives of youth, families and communities through education, resource development, and community engagement. She seeks to live her own life as the Maya Angelou quote states, “When you learn — teach, when you get — give.”
She first introduced Naryah Miles, also a native of the county who is the owner and lead clinician at The Wellness Center. Miles spoke about normal “growing pains” youth experience and how to overcome those pains to lead into a normal life. She provided one self-care tip for all people, but especially youth, saying, “Get outside, weather permitting, particularly on sunny days to get some literal sunshine in your life!” The Wellness Center offers individual and group counseling, family sessions, holistic consultations and professional trainings. For further information about The Wellness Center, go online at info@the-wellnesscenter.org, or call 410-449-0086.
Sharing also, Eboni Taylor-Tue, who resides in QA county, and works at Mid-Shore Behavioral Health. She too is a licensed clinical social worker, and has worked more than 20 years in social work and volunteers her time as founder of a youth mentoring program for girls in Kent and QA counties called Operation G.L.O.W. (Girls Learning Our Worth). She believes it takes a village to raise our youth.
Taylor-Tue used a powerpoint to explain services offered through MSBH, stating, “There’s been a lot of stress, anxiety and depression, especially with our youth during the pandemic.” MSBH offers Peer Support Groups, especially for teens dealing with anxiety, trauma, anger and grief. MSBH is available for services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. A 24/7 hotline phone number is 888-407-8018. Her recommendation to youth in particular, “When feeling stressed; meditate and breath.”
She was followed by Brandy James who is employed by Eastern Shore Crisis Response Services of Affiliated Sante Group and has been conducting Crisis Intervention Training sessions for the past seven-years with law enforcement. James was very complimentary of members of the QA Sheriff’s Office working and getting trained with her to deal with crisis intervention when it happens within the county. She stated, “Since I started in this work, we’ve grown from only seven certified people in CIT to over 200 now here locally.”
Yolanda Acree provided a powerpoint about Minary’s Dream Alliance along with Wilson. Acree is program coordinator for the Queen Anne’s County CommUNITY Mentoring Program with Minary’s Dream Alliance for the past 10-years. An important part of the mission statement of MDA is: “Rather than simply teaching students to ‘say no’, we want to teach students to ‘Just Say Yes’: yes, to activity, and activism, yes to exploration, yes to collaboration, yes to curiosity, yes to leadership, yes to mentors, yes to the outdoors, yes to knowing their history and identity, and yes to a career they are passionate about.”
MDA also hosts virtual sessions for LGBTQIA youth support group. It’s organized by youth, and assisted by an adult facilitator. To learn more about MDA, visit at minarysdreamalliance.org .
The meeting concluded with a brief question and answer session from participants. One point highlighted in particular — services offered are available to people in the Mid-Shore area before a crisis happens, and residents shouldn’t hesitate to call the hotline number to seek information/help, if they sense an emergency may be about to happen.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, all Sunday Supper meetings have been held virtually. Before that, the meetings were held within QA county at different locations, inviting diverse groups of residents to participate, always with a meal being shared, and the focus has always been on developing improved communications in building better racial understandings for county residents.
This was the first Sunday Supper meeting that focused on an issue (the pandemic) that has affected community members of all racial groups, especially the youth in the county, and how to best help them deal with mental health issues.
