EASTON — Youth REACH (Reach Out, Engage, Assist and Count to end Homelessness) MD recently launched its fourth survey and census of youth and young adults who are on their own and experiencing homelessness and housing instability across the state. On the Mid-Shore, the count will take place March 14-27 in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.
The survey helps identify the number of youth experiencing homelessness and seeks to understand both their experiences and the kind of support services they need. State and local agencies and service providers use the information gathered through the survey to develop and improve policies, services, and interventions to better meet the needs of young people, and to focus resources on ending and preventing youth homelessness in Maryland.
Across Maryland, thousands of youth and young adults are living on their own and experiencing homelessness and housing instability, unsure of where they will sleep each night. Homelessness exists for a variety of reasons, including systemic and institutional barriers such as a lack of safe and affordable housing, poverty, and structural racism. Additionally, youth may experience homelessness after leaving an abusive or dangerous living situation, the incarceration or disability of a caregiver, or being rejected by family for their gender identity or sexual orientation. Some youth are particularly vulnerable to experiencing homelessness, including those who have been involved in the child welfare or juvenile justice systems.
“Youth REACH MD is a partnership of community organizations in each participating region of the state that elevates the voices of youth experiencing housing instability,” said Michelle Zabel, MSS, associate dean and executive director of The Institute for Innovation and Implementation. “We need youth to know that their voices count because the most effective solutions for the challenges they face are the ones they help to create and implement.”
Youth REACH MD is an ongoing effort, funded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development with the support of the Maryland General Assembly and coordinated by The Institute for Innovation and Implementation (the Institute) at the University of Maryland School of Social Work.
“Youth REACH MD is gathering data across the state in order to develop solutions that can meet the needs of youth wherever they are in Maryland. These critical insights help our agency and our partners to develop effective strategies to prevent and end homelessness among youth and young adults,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt.
Youth REACH MD was one of the country’s first statewide surveys of youth experiencing homelessness. They undertook Maryland’s first-ever survey of youth experiencing homelessness in 2015, identifying almost 1,000 unaccompanied youth and young adults in six participating jurisdictions. With each successive count, more jurisdictions across Maryland have participated and the strategies employed to accurately identify and survey youth have been refined. Consistent, repeated surveying of youth experiencing homelessness provides federal, state, and local constituencies with an ongoing way to track their progress in meeting the needs of youth and young adults experiencing housing instability.
