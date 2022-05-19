CAMBRIDGE — A young champion was crowned Saturday in Cambridge at the 11th annual Crawfish Boil and Muskrat Stew Fest.

Daniel “Chunky” Hesson, a 15-year-old eating in his second competition, won the intense muskrat leg competition, out-bone cleaning the competition.

Second place finisher and muskrat leg legend Ralph “Peg Leg” Bramble cleaned his plate of bones just minutes after he was made the inaugural member of the Muskrat Leg Eating Hall of Fame.

Coming in third was a newcomer from Talbot County, Dink Daffin.

