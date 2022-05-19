Muskrat Leg Eating Champion Daniel “Chunky” Hesson.
Daniel “Chunky” Hesson, Ralph “Peg Leg” Bramble and Mike “Dirty Legs” Detmer chow down during the heat of battle.
Chunky’s official fan club cheers him on and taunts the other competitors during the contest.
Competitor Mike Detmer powers down many, many muskrat legs.
The judges examine the cleanliness of the contestants’ The judges examine the cleanliness of the contestants’ gnawed-upon muskrat legs.
Muskrat leg eating contestant Will Linthicum and third place finisher Dink Daffin await the results of the judging.
Second place finisher and inaugural Muskrat Leg Eating Hall of Fame member Ralph “Peg Leg” Bramble waves to his admirers.
Champion Daniel “Chunky” Hesson grants an interview to contest MC Troy Hill.
Mike Detmer approaches as organizer Keith Graffius looks on.
CAMBRIDGE — A young champion was crowned Saturday in Cambridge at the 11th annual Crawfish Boil and Muskrat Stew Fest.
Daniel “Chunky” Hesson, a 15-year-old eating in his second competition, won the intense muskrat leg competition, out-bone cleaning the competition.
Second place finisher and muskrat leg legend Ralph “Peg Leg” Bramble cleaned his plate of bones just minutes after he was made the inaugural member of the Muskrat Leg Eating Hall of Fame.
Coming in third was a newcomer from Talbot County, Dink Daffin.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.