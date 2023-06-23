EASTON — Rain or shine, when the Zerbini Family Circus arrives in a new town, its crew begins setting up a yellow and blue-striped circus tent.
On Friday, it was raining. But the rain did not slow down the crew. Within an hour, the tent — the size of half a football field — was up at the Talbot Agriculture and Education Center.
The crew was glad it was just rain and not wind.
"The wind could be an issue," Zerbini Family Circus Onwer Julian Zerbini said. "But rain is not a big issue."
Zerbini's circus is in Easton for the weekend. Shows are set for Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
The crew began setting up around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
Ringmaster Bardo Garcia said that even though the crew, which includes performers, is supposed to begin at 8 a.m., they usually start earlier.
"We don't want to wait until 8 a.m.," Garcia said.
Barring wind, it takes the group around an hour and a half or two hours to set up the tent.
This process begins with "laying out the lot," or putting down markings for where everything will go. When the lot is laid out, the team begins laying out the stakes and poles that hold up the tent.
After that, they stake in and raise the large center poles using ropes to hoist the pole where it will go to hold up the middle of the tent. From there, they spread out the tent and lace the pieces together before finally raising it all up.
But the crew isn't done when the tent has been raised. From there, they continue building. They attach the sides of the tent, put the bleachers together and set up the area in the center of the tent where they will perform.
Those steps take place inside the tent, out of the rain.
"Then you've got the rest of the day off until showtime," Zerbini said.
Usually, members of the circus company will leave the grounds to explore town and grab a bite to eat before getting for the show.
This is the regular routine for the crew. And it happens three to four times a week as they travel the East Coast, performing from February through October.
While this might seem exhausting to some, Zerbini loves it.
"You get to visit new cities, new towns," he said "It's nice to see different faces."
Both Zerbini and ringmaster Garcia come from circus families. Eight generations to be exact.
Garcia's family emigrated from Mexico to perform flying trapeze in the United States. While it's been a few years since he's been on the trapeze bar, he's been involved with circuses for the major part of his life.
Zerbini took ownership of this circus after his father's recent retirement.
"I really couldn't see myself doing anything other than this," he said. "This is really what I like to do."
Growing up, Zerbini got to choose whether to stay in school or be homeschooled and go to the circus.
He chose the circus.
"Obviously, everybody's going to choose the circus," he said. "I did have other sisters that did stay home. They went to school and everything. But I chose to be here, and I'm still here."
Zerbini loves everything about his job — from setting up the tent to taking it down and everything in between.
"Seeing the kids laugh," he said. "It just brings a lot of fun and joy to work."
Along with owning the circus, Zerbini performs in it. He trains animals and has a donkey act and a pony act.
There are 11 acts in the show including high diving, foot juggling, slack wire walking, aerial arts and even a transforming car.
"A lot of people love the transforming car," Zerbini said. "We have a Camaro that comes into the circus ring and it transforms into a 15-foot-tall robot."
Zerbini thinks that everyone should give the circus a chance, even adults.
"I've seen people that are 40, 50 years old that have never been to the circus and whenever they leave," Zerbini said, "they're just fascinated with it."
