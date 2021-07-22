EASTON — Spencer Davis Allen, who was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend and threatening her with a gun, was released on bond and placed under GPS supervision following the dismissal of his felony assault charge Wednesday.
Talbot District Judge Karen Ketterman ruled that there wasn’t sufficient probable cause to move forward prosecuting Allen, 32, on the felony first-degree assault charge.
The felony charge stemmed from an incident following a night out drinking at Doc’s Sunset Grille in Oxford on June 27. Allen was reportedly not ready to leave the bar and refused to leave with the victim. The victim and one of Allen’s friends took Allen’s boat home to Easton.
Charging documents allege that when Allen came home an hour later, he burst into a bedroom and began physically assaulting the victim by kicking and punching her in the head and throwing glass items at her. The victim also reported that Allen held a shotgun to her head and threatened to kill her and his father, who was also in the house at the time.
During questioning by the prosecution and defense at the preliminary hearing, witness Det. Chris Westerfield of Easton Police’s Narcotics Unit reported interacting with the victim after arriving to secure the scene. He observed her to be “emotional” and “crying.”
Westerfield reported checking the victim’s head, neck and arms for injuries with a flashlight, noting that she had a laceration on her wrist. Photos of her injuries were not taken on scene.
When shown photos of the victim’s injuries taken several days later, Westerfield stated that only the laceration on her wrist was consistent with what he saw that night. He didn’t observe injuries consistent with kicking at the time, he said. The victim refused medical treatment on scene, but later called 911 from a local hotel to receive treatment.
Westerfield reported finding the bedroom where the alleged assault took place as being in a state of disarray. He did not see broken glass on the floor, but was not informed to look for it, he said.
When asked about the gun, the victim reportedly could not describe its appearance other than calling it a shotgun, Westerfield said. Allen reportedly yelled that he did not have a gun when officers detained him that night for questioning. Police were not able to locate a gun on the property.
Westerfield also stated that Allen was “highly intoxicated” and detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
Because no gun was located, officers were not able to arrest Allen. Following the victim’s application for statement of charges, Allen was arrested on a warrant on June 29 and taken to the Talbot County Detention Center.
No follow-up investigation was conducted by Easton Police after the arrest warrant was served.
The statement of charges filed by the victim also alleged rape and other sexual offenses from incidents earlier in the year. The state entered a nolle prosequi (a notice of abandoning prosecution) for the sexual charges, two of which were felonies, due to a jurisdiction issue, according to Talbot County deputy state’s attorney Ellen Grunden.
Defense attorney Thomas Mooney stated that all the court had to rely on was the reported facts of the investigation, pointing out that police didn’t find a firearm or ammunition in their initial search of the house. Mooney also stated that the claim of bruising and other injuries from the victim’s alleged assault was in dispute, and asked the judge to find no probable cause for the felony charge.
Grunden asked the court to forward the case to the circuit court.
Following the felony charge dismissal, Ketterman heard from the defense and prosecution regarding Allen’s detention. Grunden voiced her observation of a pattern with Allen and his domestic relationship partners that “concerns the state” and suggested the use of a GPS ankle monitoring device to supervise his activity. Mooney also suggested using the device to supervise Allen and ensure the victim’s safety.
Allen, who has been held without bond in the Talbot County Detention Center since June 29, was released on a $60,000 unsecured bond following the felony charge dismissal. As a condition of his release, Ketterman ruled that he will pay for and wear a GPS ankle monitoring device.
Ketterman also ordered that Allen have no contact with the victim, not use alcohol or drugs and attend alcohol or substance use treatment programs if necessary. He will also be required to check in with pretrial services regularly and undergo random drug and alcohol testing.
Additionally, Ketterman said that Allen needs to be looking for gainful employment, saying that he’s “got to be keeping busy.”
Grunden told The Star Democrat that she would've preferred that the case be sent to the circuit court.
The defendant's father Warren Allen said that he was happy with the representation and the outcome of the hearing, saying it was "nice to see justice at work." He stated that he has no concerns about his son's release and said that the charges were based on "false allegations from the start."
Allen is still accused of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, intoxicated endangerment and malicious property destruction. The remaining misdemeanor charges will be scheduled for trial in district court, Ketterman said.
No court date has been scheduled yet.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
