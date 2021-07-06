TAYLORS ISLAND — A man is in custody in connection with a fire set in a car early Tuesday morning in Taylors Island.
The State Fire Marshals office said 47-year-old Richard Travis, Jr. was charged with second degree arson after a preliminary investigation indicated the fire was set in the interior passenger compartment of the sedan.
A passerby discovered the fire at 2:24 a.m. on July 6 on the 4200 block of Smithville Road, and four firefighters from Taylors Island Volunteer Fire Department responded and controlled the fire in about 30 minutes.
No one was hurt in the fire officials say did an estimated $3,000 damage to the 1998 Dodge Stratus owned by Christina Nicolosi.
Investigators from the fire marshal's office and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrested Travis in connection with the fire and transported him to the Dorchester County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
