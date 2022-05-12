EASTON — Mourners gathered at a funeral Wednesday to pay respects to a local veteran.
William “Bill” F. Brown Sr. was laid to rest on May 11 at Saints Peter and Paul Church in a solemn service attended by family, friends, current and former members of the military, and emergency responders.
The priest who gave the eulogy described Brown as a veteran who “fought the good fight,” in the Army Air Corps and Air Force, and as he lived his life with family, at work and in the community.
“He was a fun-loving guy,” the officiant said of Brown, who loved to sing.
When Brown went to the grocery store, “He would stop someone and just start singing to them. He’d break into song because he wanted someone to feel a sense of joy.”
The priest described the parting of Brown and his beloved wife of 72 years, a goodbye marked with a kiss.
“He loved cooking, gardening and music, but his first love was Lorraine,” he said.
As Brown’s casket was carried by Easton Volunteer Fire Department pallbearers to the gravesite, they passed under a large American flag suspended from EVFD’s tower truck.
As the ceremony continued, riflemen fired a salute, and two buglers played an echoing rendition of taps.
Uniformed servicemen, law enforcement and firemen, along with many veterans and other attendees, saluted as the American flag covering Brown’s casket was folded and presented to his beloved wife, Lorraine.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
