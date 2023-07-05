DENTON — On July 1 the State of Maryland legalized the recreational use of marijuana — a blue pop up tent set up outside of Purple Peake had a steady line of customers waiting for free seeds. The store offered Maryland residents over the age of 21 the seeds to be grown for their now legal, personal use. The line was constant with people from multiple counties, as hippies, farmers, veterans and people both young and older people — from all across the spectrum — look to grow their own pot.
The new legislation from the state now allows two plants to be grown for recreational users and four plants for medical card holders. And people can possess up to an ounce and half legally. People in line claimed cannabis had solved their depression and anxiety, epilepsy, and nausea.
Volunteer James Merritt stood under the tent dispensing everything from t-shirts to lanyards to pot stickers to testimonies about how he went from seven meds a day and crippling depression to being medication free after starting medical marijuana. He said it saved his life and he was doing this to share it with the community. Merritt even had non THC chocolate bars to give away.
“July 1 is when we legalized growing, gifting and recreational and people can carry up to 1.5 ounces without any legal trouble. We didn’t have to get permission from the town to do something legal. I am with a group called MDMJ. They supplied the seeds. There are 17 locations across the state that are giving away seeds today,” Merritt said.
Maryland Marijuana Justice (MDMJ) was founded in 2018 to advocate for home cultivation and full legalization of cannabis in the State of Maryland. During the last election cycle, the people of Maryland voted to legalize marijuana.
“On the ballot last November, Marylanders made it clear they wanted an end to cannabis prohibition in the ‘Free State’. That historic moment has arrived. These new laws will dramatically reduce police interactions for cannabis, and provide adults 21 and older with safe, legal access to cannabis products. We’re proud to join our allies, legislative leaders, and Marylanders across the state in celebrating this victory and reflecting on the tireless work put in to get here,” Olivia Naugle, senior policy analyst at the Marijuana Policy Project said.
There are stipulations, including that the plants not be grown in the front yard or near a church, day care center or school. To aid the project, the District of Columbia’s multiple dispensaries donated 30,000 seeds to the state of Maryland.
The immediate anecdotal evidence of six people every ten minutes at this seed give away suggest that there will be hundreds of new plants growing in Caroline County. There are even You Tube videos and a new Caroline County growing group at the Caroline County Public Library and a Facebook group on the Denton Happenings Group that will help people to learn how to grow cannabis.
Some of the seeds have funny names like Bruce Banner (the hulk), and Blanco. There was also a lot of discussion about whether the seeds grows as a male, not good, or a female plant that bears flowers that have the desired THC. On Saturday, they were also giving away genetic testing kits to determine the sex before the plants get older. Males can pollinate in a seven mile radius, which is bad if you are growing the plant to smoke it, advised the experts.
“We can grow our own seeds and know there are no pesticides or herbicides. We can smoke it. We can eat it. People have been doing it for 8,000 years. It has only been illegal since 1937,” noted Merritt.
Another woman came to get seeds for medical reasons.
“I have been on antidepressants and anti anxiety meds for 19 years of my life and I am finally off all the medications because of medical marijuana. I am happy to be here to get things started and get things where they should be. It is a natural substance, it should be legal. It took some time. I did the weaning off through my doctor, but the anxiety was gone right away,” said Shelby Martin of Centreville.
Inside the ornate retail space of Purple Peake CBD was owner Robin Ritter.
“July 1 means I answer the phone a lot to tell people I am not a dispensary and that we are not allowed to sell it. It also means some of the stigma is starting to leave.” Ritter said people had been calling the store since 8:30 a.m. asking about the seed giveaway. “People want it. We are looking forward to applying for our license in September as soon as they open the licenses applications,” Ritter said. “It will take about four months. The first 120 licenses are designated for minorities including women and people who have been unfairly harmed by the existing drug laws. And then zip codes that have been unfairly impacted. On the Eastern Shore the only zip codes are Cambridge and Salisbury.”
She also said they will not open a dispensary at the current Purple Peake location on Market Street due to lack of parking and the retail space not being big enough. They are also too close to a church and a daycare center. She said they are working with the county to find a properly zoned space. The nearest dispensary, Ash and Ember, is in Centreville. They serve both medical and recreational customers.
