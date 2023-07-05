DENTON — On July 1 the State of Maryland legalized the recreational use of marijuana — a blue pop up tent set up outside of Purple Peake had a steady line of customers waiting for free seeds. The store offered Maryland residents over the age of 21 the seeds to be grown for their now legal, personal use. The line was constant with people from multiple counties, as hippies, farmers, veterans and people both young and older people — from all across the spectrum — look to grow their own pot.


  

