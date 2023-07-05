FEDERALSBURG — The leadership of Tri Gas & Oil recently discussed the acquisition of PepUp, Inc. and the decision to market the PepUp brand name for both companies going forward. In a recent interview, Keith McMahan, and his son, Nash, answered questions about the history of their company and forecast for the future, at their headquarters in Federalsburg.
The past
The business was incorporated as Tri Gas & Oil, Inc. in 1963, but Lee McMahan got his start in the oil business a few years before that.
McMahan and his wife had grown up on farms, and when Lee entered the working world, he continued in agriculture, renting and operating a couple of poultry farms, and conducting business in transportation as well.
Lee McMahan approached his fuel supplier with the idea of buying an old fuel truck and buying directly from the supply to service his poultry farms and over the road equipment
The supplier told Lee they didn’t have much business in Caroline and gave him the go ahead. Keith McMahan said his father was surprised when neighbors and family members approached him about delivering fuel, and he went back to his supplier with the intention of expanding his fuel delivery.
The fuel distributor was based in Cambridge and focused on Dorchester County, and told McMahan they viewed a possible expansion into Caroline and surrounding areas as a win-win.
In the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, the poultry industry transitioned away from kerosene to propane. Keith McMahan said the transition was a big one, requiring significant capital outlay to upgrade to propane equipment and trucks.
Lee McMahan came into work one day in a jacket and tie, and a colleague asked why he was dressed up. “I’m going to Baltimore to find some money, and I’m not coming home until I do,” McMahan said. The company was able to work with a local bank and a Baltimore bank to obtain the funding needed for the upgrades.
“An important part of tomorrow’s success is remembering what you did yesterday, and all the people that helped you get there,” Keith McMahan said of the transition of the family’s company from an agricultural and transportation operation to an energy business.
The present
Today, the company’s leading involvement is energy — both propane and petroleum — but it also includes transportation and operation of rail terminals, all components in the middle step in the delivery of fuel from refineries to the end users.
Last year, the McMahan family finalized their talks with the Pepper family, then the owners of PepUp. The two companies had significant overlap on the Mid-Shore, while Tri Gas uniquely covered the northern part of Delmarva and some areas on the western shore, while PepUp reached farther south on the peninsula. In those respective service areas, Tri Gas focused more heavily on propane, and petroleum was a larger share of PepUp’s business.
The new increase in customer density in the areas of overlap is a big plus for the combined venture. “In the past, their trucks and our trucks would pass each other on the road all day long and all year long,” Nash McMahan said.
The backdrop to the acquisition is one of the major unfolding developments in the American economy — a significant move at the federal and state level to electrify America.
“I could not be more proud of our commitment to the environment,” Keith said. “We take that as a major, major responsibility.” McMahan said in light of that mission, the company is proud of propane’s environmentally friendly profile.
“We are a company that will have to look to diversification, we will have to expand,” Keith said of the dynamic adaptation needed as the energy industry continues to improve.
The adaptation will almost certainly include promoting and marketing other products, which is where the name change comes into play, he said.
The future
“If you market the name ‘Tri Gas & Oil’, you are pretty committed to gas and oil; if you market under the name of ‘PepUp’, it allows you to brand yourself to wherever the future takes you,” Keith said. “I’m fortunate to know where we came from and how important that journey has been, but I have to look after over 300 employees, I have to look at my family and all the families we serve ... Every responsibility that my father instilled in this company when it was founded are the same responsibilities we have today.”
Retaining the Tri Gas name or developing a new name for the company was considered, but the effort already invested in PepUp’s branding, the total market area of the new combined entity and the “headwinds” faced by the energy industry, made going with the PepUp brand the McMahans’ clear decision.
While the new marketing will promote the name PepUp, every invoice will also include, “A Tri Gas Family Company,” a commitment to maintaining to the family business’ heritage. “We are not turning our back on that ... We just have to be cognizant of what name we can move into the future with, and thus serve our customers and their community,” Keith McMahan said.
McMahan said for longtime Tri Gas customers and others, the change currently feels “difficult and challenging.”
“We’re going to absolutely give that nod to our legacy,” Nash said of purposefully retaining the Tri Gas identity. One of Keith’s granddaughter’s articulated the desire shared by family members to retain the heritage. When Keith was telling the 20-year-old about the change, she said, “But pop-pop, it will always be Tri Gas.”
New iterations
The McMahans’ readiness to adapt is reflected in the name changes the company has already gone through — the name change for Tri Gas is actually the fourth. Originally, the company was McMahan Poultry — to this day, a sign from those days occupies a prominent spot above Keith’s desk.
Then, as the company shifted into the energy business, the name was changed to Tri County Oil, covering the service area of Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester.
As the company shifted to propane, the new name Tri Gas & Oil was adopted.
The philosophy of dynamic readiness for new iterations goes beyond name changes. In the fuel space, the company has made previous forays into biodiesel, and it operates an energy-adjacent HVAC company, Comfort Plus.
The McMahans both recognize many of the developments in the realm of energy are yet unknown.
“There’s a path,” Nash said, and for him it prompts questions, “What is the path, what is the bridge, how can we play a part in that?” he asks.
Keith McMahan made it a point that while the company is looking to the future of energy, he is “extremely proud” of selling propane, what he said in the bigger picture is an environmentally friendly option.
The McMahans talked about the evolution of the propane industry, and they also talked from an energy experts view about the trajectory of the move, nationally and at the state level, away from fossil fuels to electricity generated by other means.
“Change is difficult, but we’re trying to do it in the right way,” Keith said.
Of the company’s roughly 300 employees and almost 50,000 customers, Nash said the Tri Gas & Oil family was fully committed. “We want to continue those relationships, and whatever opportunity may present itself, we want to be there to continue to take care of what your future need may be,” he said.
