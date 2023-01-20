EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton office recently moved to a larger location to accommodate expanded free legal services for housing and family law.
LOCAL
Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton office expands, relocates
- Mike Detmer
-
-
- 0
EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton office recently moved to a larger location to accommodate expanded free legal services for housing and family law.
The new offices are located at 499 Idlewild Avenue since the Dec. 22 move from the 8 South West Street location, the nonprofit’s location for 10 years.
The Easton expansion comes in part due to the new tenant counsel legal services recently announced by Mid-Shore Pro Bono as part of Maryland’s new Access to Tenant Counsel law passed in 2021.
Tenant counsel services are part of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s housing justice program and include access to in-court representation for MSPB clients.
“This move follows our Salisbury office’s relocation and is another step in providing greater access to free legal help for people who otherwise wouldn’t have representation,” said MSPB Executive Director Meredith Lathbury-Girard. “While we’ll miss the convenience of our West Street office’s in-town location, we are excited about our new space, especially its greater accessibility for all of our clients, staff, and volunteers.”
Mid-Shore Pro Bono Legal Director Laura Chafey noted that “the number of clients contacting MSPB for legal help in the Mid Shore has increased over the last year. MSPB is expanding our space and our services to help meet the civil legal needs of individuals across our entire service area, including Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Counties.”
Staff and attorney volunteers of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton location address civil legal matters including tenant counsel, family law matters such as divorce and custody, preparation of wills, financial power of attorney, advance medical directives, consumer debt and bankruptcy, and foreclosure.
Mid-Shore Pro Bono delivers a mission of helping Maryland’s Eastern Shore residents obtain access to legal representation through the support of donor and grant funding, with offices in Easton and Salisbury. New clients need to complete an intake form at www.midshoreprobono.org, or call the office at 410-690-8128.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.