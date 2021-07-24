EASTON — Unserved and underserved counties across the Mid-Shore region will receive over $13 million in awards for broadband infrastructure expansion this year.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that nearly $30 million in grant funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband (OSB) will go towards network infrastructure projects in 18 counties in the state, five of which are in the Mid-Shore region. These projects will allow local internet service providers to bring connectivity to lacking rural areas.
The OSB was established earlier this year after legislation from the 2021 Maryland General Assembly was signed into law. The grants awarded by the OSB will support initiatives to increase high-speed internet access and develop affordable broadband infrastructure. The state’s goal is to have 98 percent universal broadband access by 2025.
Additionally, the OSB awarded grants to local school districts to provide internet connectivity to underserved students, funded more WiFi access points for libraries and gave $2 million to three Recovery Now projects, one of which was in Dorchester County.
“Lack of access to broadband must be addressed, regardless of the reason,” said Kenrick Gordon, director of the OSB. “The Office of Statewide Broadband will partner with local governments and internet service providers to ensure connectivity in communities that lack access and, in areas with existing service, increase affordability for low-income residents.”
Easton Utilities in Talbot County was awarded a grant of $2.7 million, which will cover over half of the cost of providing broadband access to 919 households in Talbot’s underserved areas. Specific locations receiving coverage will be publicly announced after the funding clears, according to Kelly Simonsen, marketing and communications manager for Easton Utilities.
Connect Talbot, a separate project managed by Easton Velocity, will be bringing broadband to an additional 3,447 households and rural facilities over the next five years thanks to a $13.1 million grant from the USDA. The grant will cover 75 percent of the project’s costs.
Choptank Electric Cooperative received $7.2 million toward deploying broadband to over 1,000 households without adequate coverage in Caroline, Queen Anne’s and Somerset counties. Service will be provided through Choptank Fiber, the broadband subsidiary of the cooperative.
The Caroline and Queen Anne’s portion of the 2021 project will launch from the cooperative’s Hillsboro and Barclay substations, bringing broadband to over 900 households. Choptank Fiber also received an additional $240,000 for a demo project in Caroline County.
Think Big Networks and Talkie Communications in Kent County were awarded $1.6 million in grant funding to bring broadband to 16 service locations throughout the county’s rural areas. The new infrastructure will provide service to 683 households.
Those two companies also received $291,000 in funding to bring broadband access to over 270 households in Queen Anne’s County. Atlantic Broadband was awarded $240,000 to cover part of the costs of bringing service to over 150 households along Willow Branch Road near Centreville.
The Maryland Broadband Cooperative in Dorchester County was awarded full funding of just over $800,000 for their Linkwood to Federalsburg project, which will bring service to 45 households.
“These awards continue our ongoing efforts to make broadband access available and affordable for all Marylanders,” Hogan said. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased focus on ensuring internet connectivity and building infrastructure that helps bridge the current digital divide.”
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
