ST. MICHAELS — “It’s a beautiful day to plant 18 million oysters,” Oyster Recovery Partnership’s Allison Albert Guercio’s greeting rang out over the waters of Eastern Bay.
Multiple boats gathered to watch the planting of 18 million oyster spat through the gunwales of a boat carrying the massive pile of spat on shell.
The “Poppa Francis” made slow turns and circled through the waters of the bay north of Tilghman Point, as onlookers watched a waterman on the deck of the workboat using a high pressure water hose to spray the spat on shell through the openings at the bottom of the containment walls on each side of the deck.
The boat entered the bay heavily ladened, and slightly listed to port, then to starboard, as the hose operator alternated between spraying each side of the pile.
The 18 million oysters were planted on a Maryland Department of Natural Resources-designated sanctuary near Eastern Bay on Thursday as part of Operation Build-a-Reef: Eastern Bay.
The planting was the culmination of a two-year fundraising effort by ShoreRivers, in partnership with Oyster Recovery Partnership, and other key supporters. Oysters provide valuable ecosystem services by filtering water and creating vital habitats for other marine species, including Maryland’s iconic blue crab and rockfish.
According to ShoreRivers, Operation Build-a-Reef: Eastern Bay’s goal was to support oyster restoration efforts by planting millions of the bivalves in the local watershed.
An initial planting of 70 million oysters was completed by Oyster Recovery Partnership in 2022, with funding provided by DNR. Thursday’s planting was conducted by the partnership and was funded by ShoreRivers’ network of supporters who donated nearly $80,000 for the newest residents of Eastern Bay. Oyster larvae were supplied by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Horn Point Lab in Cambridge.
“The waterways of Eastern Bay, including the Miles and Wye rivers, suffer from excess nitrogen and sediment pollution,” said Miles-Wye Riverkeeper Ben Ford in a statement on the project released by ShoreRivers. “Thanks to generous support from many individuals, businesses, and foundations, we’re proud that we’re able to support direct oyster restoration work here on the Shore.”
Oyster Recovery Partnership, the nonprofit expert in Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration, has planted more than 10 billion oysters and recycled more than 280,000 bushels of oyster shell since its founding in 1994. The partnership began the Build-a-Reef program to encourage community-supported reef building efforts baywide. To date, the Build-a-Reef program has resulted in more than 130 million oysters planted in three Bay tributaries.
“We’re pleased to be working again with our partners at ShoreRivers to rebuild oyster populations here in Eastern Bay. A lot of our work is focused on large-scale restoration projects in remote areas of the Eastern Shore and we’re happy to be working closer to home and sharing our work with our neighbors. We’re grateful for all the support we’ve received,” said Oyster Recovery Partnership Executive Director Ward Slacum in the ShoreRivers statement.
Operation Build-a-Reef: Eastern Bay benefitted from the support of corporate partners including Bosun’s Marine, which offered to match gifts made by its customers in support of the effort, and Smyth Jewelers who donated 1,000 oysters for every engagement ring sold.
Multiple donors, and staff from Bosun’s, ShoreRivers and the Oyster Recovery Partnership were on location to watch the planting. Also on hand to observe the operation was Anne Swanson, the former chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, who related stories of how the initiative to do spat placements in the waters of the Bay and its tributaries as proactive restoration efforts came about.
Oyster Recovery Partnership marketing and fundraising director Guercio said her organization partakes in multiple oyster spat plantings in the Chesapeake each year, planting on reef sites selected by DNR.
Guercio said oysters are not only beneficial because they filter water to feed, taking excess nutrients out of the ecosystem, but also because as oyster reefs grow, the reefs provide healthy habitats for fish, rock crabs and other species. She said the enjoyment and appreciation of the cleaner water facilitated by the oysters, as well as the other environmental and economic benefits a robust oyster population provides is “part of being a Marylander.”
Sassafras Riverkeeper Zack Kelleher captained the center console ShoreRivers vessel out of the Miles River Yacht Club, pausing only in the transit past the buoys marking the channel to pull up next to a floating and partially deflated Mylar balloon to be fished out of the water.
“We didn’t plan that,” Kelleher joked. During the planting, Kelleher flew a drone to capture footage of the planting from above, launching and retrieving the small quadcopter from the forward portion of the vessel.
“ShoreRivers really activated our membership,” Kelleher said of the support met by the organization in the funding of Operation Build-a-Reef. “People want clean water, and so they were really fired up about it, they contributed in a very meaningful way,” he said of the almost $80,000 in support.
“It was just a major success in getting the community involved and showing how passionate they are about restoring this resource,” Kelleher said.
ShoreRivers Director of Development Rebekah Hock was aboard the organization’s vessel.
“This was such a great day, it’s been fun working with the Oyster Recovery Partnership for the last 18 months,” Hock said. Hock said when Oyster Recovery Partnership approached with the opportunity to build on the work funded by DNR, Shore Rivers supporters chipped in early and often, and continuing through the campaign to fully fund the Eastern Bay planting.
