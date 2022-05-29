EASTON — Stone monuments stand as silent sentinels in the courtyard of Talbot’s courthouse, on guard against the relentless effort of time to wear away the memory of sons of the county who lost their lives in wartime.
In one trio of monuments, individual stones bear witness to World War I, World War II and the Korean War by naming of the Talbot Countians who died in each conflict.
Another pair of stones pays tribute to those from Talbot who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
The World War I marker is inscribed with 13 names, all soldiers with the exception of one sailor. Most are the rank of private or private first class, with one corporal and one boatswain’s mate. The top of the stone is engraved with the emblem (a winged Victory with sword and shield) from the World War I medal awarded to veterans of the war. At the bottom of the stone is written the statement: “They fought together as brothers in arms. They died together and now they sleep side by side.”
The stone with the list of World War II deaths is the tallest, the list the longest, with 43 names engraved on the face of the stone. The branches of the fallen include the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Air Corps (predecessor to the Air Force) and one each from the U.S. Army Air Service and Royal Canadian Air Force. The list is interspersed with officers and non-commissioned officers, some names followed by “Jr.,” all sons, some brothers and husbands.
At the top, above the names, is an engraved representation of the iconic flag raising on Iwo Jima, a brief moment captured in a photo that came to symbolize the eventual triumph of the allied forces. The bottom of the monument reads: “Think not only upon their passing. Remember the glory of their spirit.”
The Korea monument bears four names, two Air Force veterans and two from the Army. Under the names is engraved a representation of a soldier with a rifle, head in hand, kneeling in grief in front of a battlefield grave. The inscription on the bottom reads: “Freedom is not free.”
The two Vietnam War stones list the names of the 11 Talbot heroes who lost their lives in the war, all soldiers in the United States Army. The marker on the left bears the names, dates of the conflict (1960-1973), a map of the country and the inscription: “Dedicated to those of Talbot Co. who fought, those who have fallen and those who continue to fight. The stone of the right as a large engraving of a soldier holding a wounded comrade, medevac helicopter hovering in the background, and the inscription: “A last moment for friends — if you forget my death then I have died in vain.”
Therein is the point of the memorial, assisting loved ones and the community of keeping the charge of remembering the sacrifice made by the fallen heroes.
The names must be more than lists — they should be remembered as individuals who lived, grew up and worked in Talbot, and who perished in the effort of answering their country’s call.
Some were killed in action with the enemy on the ground or in the air, some died of wounds they sustained in combat. Others were missing in action or lost at sea, some were killed in the line of duty in accidents, by disease or in training accidents.
Some veterans are buried in Talbot County, some are buried overseas — remains of others were never recovered.
All were individual lives, flames extinguished too early, young men in their teens, twenties and thirties. And with the loss of each, an empty seat at the dinner table, a loved one never returned, a void in the community.
The monuments aid those loved ones and that community in keeping the memory of the fallen active, that their deaths not have been in vain.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.