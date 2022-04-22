EASTON — The Maryland State Police Easton Barrack Explorers Post recently received a $5,000 from Crescent Cities Charities to support the mission of the organization dedicated to introduce high schoolers to the world of law enforcement.
Crescent Cities Charities' Paul Baiers presented the donation check to Maryland State Police Alumni Association president and retired MSP 1st Sgt. Jeannie Mastronardi and Maryland State Police Master Trooper Ian Rola.
The Explorers program is a non-profit organization for high school students interested in a future career in law enforcement.
The post has students ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old in eight school districts from six different counties, and can include 14-year-olds not yet in high school.
The Explorers participate in training and activities like color guard training and events; riot control, active shooter, and other training; volunteering with multiple community events like the Easton Air Show; and going on a variety of field trips.
When Explorers reach the age of 18, they are able to file for employment with MSP as a cadet, a paid position in the agency for 18 to 21 year olds to work in the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division before they are eligible to apply to be a trooper at 21.
MSP works with the Maryland State Police Alumni Association to support the Explorer program.
Rola said the program aims to reach young people and cultivate a familiarity and interest with the career potential of the state police, and it also introduces them to other possible career paths in other law enforcement agencies and the military.
Rola said the Explorers program has proven to be a great bridge to the Cadet program, where participants can enter the process to becoming a trooper while earning good pay and completing a two year degree in police science at no cost to the cadet.
Anyone interested in participation in the Explorers program should contact the MSP Easton Barrack I by phone at 410-819-4747.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
