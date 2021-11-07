1 Today’s Birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog (pictured) is 90. Movie director Bille August is 73. Actor Robert David Hall is 73. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 70. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 69. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 62. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 61. Actor Ion Overman is 52. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 57. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 51. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi (teh-DEHS’-kee) is 51. Actor Jason Antoon is 50. Actor Eric Dane is 49. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 48. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 44. R&B singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 43. Country singer Corey Smith is 42. Country singer Chris Lane is 37. Actor Emily Tyra is 34. Actor Nikki Blonsky is 33. Actor-model Analeigh (AH’-nuh-lee) Tipton is 33.
2 The Gunston School welcomed nearly 300 guests to their waterfront campus on Saturday, Oct. 23, for its signature fundraising event, the Bull & Oyster Roast, raising nearly $100,000 for the Heron Annual Fund. Guests enjoyed delicious food provided by Bayside Catering, beer and wine, plus a rye whiskey tasting bar. (Page A5)
3 Assistance could be available for Dorchester County residents cleaning up after recent heavy flooding. The Chesapeake Bay tidal flooding event on Oct. 28 to Oct. 30 soaked numerous residences and businesses throughout the county, although no serious injuries were reported. Elevated waters remained in some areas through the week after the flooding as water slowly drained from extensive low lying areas. (Page A2)
