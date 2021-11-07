1 Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 91. Actor Barry Newman is 83. Actor Dakin Matthews is 81. Singer Johnny Rivers is 79. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 79. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 78. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 69. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 66. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 61. Actor Julie Pinson is 54. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 53. Actor Michelle Clunie is 52. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 51. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 49. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 49. Actor Yunjin Kim is 48. Actor Adam DeVine is 38. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 38. Actor Lucas Neff is 36. Rapper Tinie (TY’-nee) Tempah is 33. Rock singer Lorde is 25.
2 The National African American Quilt Guild will hold a quilt exhibit in conjunction with its inaugural national meeting. Quilts will be on display at the Dorchester Center for the Arts, 321 High St., Cambridge, through Dec. 11. The NAAQG is a non-profit organization created to preserve and promote the history and legacy of African American quilting and quilters. (Page A12)
3 Hemingway’s restaurant, a visual trademark of the journey into the Eastern Shore, will transition into Libbey’s Coastal Kitchen and Cocktails next spring, Bay Bridge Marina co-owner Rob Petrie announced Oct. 27. “This location is arguably the best real estate on the Chesapeake Bay,” Petrie said. The restaurant located at the Bay Bridge Marina on Pier One Road is scheduled to close on Dec. 29. (Page B2)
