1 Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Narvel Felts is 83. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 81. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 77. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 76. The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is 76. Rock singer Jim Peterik (PEE’-ter-ihk) (Ides of March, Survivor) is 71. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 70. Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 70. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 68. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 68. Rock singer Dave Alvin is 66. Rock musician Ian Craig Marsh (Human League; Heaven 17) is 65. Actor Stanley Tucci (pictured) is 61. Actor Demi Moore is 59. Actor Calista Flockhart is 57. Actor Frank John Hughes is 54. TV personality Carson Kressley is 52. Actor David DeLuise is 50. Actor Adam Beach is 49. Actor Tyler Christopher is 49. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 47. Actor Scoot McNairy is 44. Rock musician Jonathan Pretus (formerly with Cowboy Mouth) is 40. Actor Frankie Shaw is 40. Musician Jon Batiste is 35. Actor Christa B. Allen is 30. Actor Tye Sheridan is 25. Actor Ian Patrick is 19.
2 The Cambridge Skeet and Gun Club celebrated its long-time president and member, the late Doug Foxwell, with a memorial shoot on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the club’s facility in Cambridge. Club President Tinsley Meekins and other members of the Cambridge club’s board of directors welcomed the shooters and talked about past competitions and scores, gun selections, gun clubs, and the scarcity and inflated prices of shells in the market. (Page A3)
3 Compass’ Estate Treasures hosted its 25th Fashion Show at Prospect Bay Country Club, raising more than $14,500 for hospice care and grief support services in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. More than 160 women and men came out in support of Compass, to experience the fun and fashion offered by Estate Treasures. (Page A5)
