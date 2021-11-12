1 Today’s Birthdays: Singer Brian Hyland is 78. Actor-playwright Wallace Shawn is 78. Rock musician Booker T. Jones (Booker T. & the MGs) is 77. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 77. Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 76. Rock musician Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (Blue Oyster Cult) is 74. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is 72. Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 71. Actor Megan Mullally is 63. Actor Vincent Irizarry is 62. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci (koh-muh-NEECH’) is 60. Rock musician David Ellefson is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 53. Figure skater Tonya Harding is 51. Actor Rebecca Wisocky is 50. Actor Radha Mitchell is 48. Actor Lourdes Benedicto is 47. Actor Tamala Jones is 47. Actor Angela Watson is 47. Singer Tevin Campbell is 45. Actor Ashley Williams is 43. Actor Cote de Pablo is 42. Actor Ryan Gosling is 41. Contemporary Christian musician Chris Huffman is 41. Actor Anne Hathaway is 39. Pop singer Omarion is 37. NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 33. Folk-rock musician Griffin Goldsmith (Dawes) is 31. Actor Macey Cruthird is 29.
2 On Friday, Oct. 29, Easton’s 38th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held at the Tidewater Inn. This year’s breakfast featured speakers Derek White, group executive, YMCA of the Chesapeake, and John J. Horner Jr., senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer, Easton Utilities. Approximately 150 people attended. (Page A3)
3 This month marks the 20th consecutive year that the farmstand owned by Councell Farms along U.S. Route 50 has donated produce to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul and other charitable organizations in the greater Easton area. Fifteen volunteers from SVdP visited the farmstand earlier this month where they packed various types of winter squash into boxes and loaded them onto a SVdP van and a dozen of their personal vehicles. Those boxes were then unloaded at the SVdP pantry in Easton for distribution to those in need. (Page A8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.