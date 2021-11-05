1Today’s Birthdays: Actor Harris Yulin is 84. Actor Chris Robinson is 83. Actor Elke Sommer is 81. Singer Art Garfunkel is 80. Singer Peter Noone is 74. TV personality Kris Jenner is 66. Actor Nestor Serrano is 66. Actor-comedian Mo Gaffney is 63. Actor Robert Patrick is 63. Singer Bryan Adams is 62. Actor Tilda Swinton is 61. Actor Michael Gaston is 59. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 58. Actor Andrea McArdle is 58. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Judy Reyes is 54. Actor Seth Gilliam is 53. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 53. Actor Sam Rockwell is 53. Actor Corin Nemec is 50. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 50. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 47. Actor Sam Page is 46. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 45. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 41. Actor Annet Mahendru (MAH’-hehn-droo) is 36. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 34. Actor Landon Gimenez is 18.
2Eastern Shore Land Conservancy announced the selection of its new president on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the annual fundraising event, Party to Preserve, hosted at the historic Hermitage in Centreville. Saturday’s announcement comes as no surprise, as current President Rob Etgen announced earlier this year that he would be retiring, having served ESLC since its founding in 1990. Steven Kline of Centreville will step in to the position in December. (Page A3)
3Each year, the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore awards a merit-based scholarship of up to $5,000 to a graduating senior who attends high school in Talbot County and expects to major in horticulture, landscape architecture or design, botany, environmental science, agriculture or a related field. Scholarship applications are available from guidance counselors in all Talbot County high schools and may also be obtained by calling Dorothy Whitcomb. (Page A8)
